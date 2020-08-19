ZACH BELL TWO-STROKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP KAWASAKI KX250: 2-STROKE VIDEO

The Dirt Bike Magazine team met up with Zach Bell and his Precision Concepts race team backed by factory Kawasaki to get some photos and video done on his Two Stroke World Championship Kawasaki KX250 race bike out at Glen Helen Raceway. Bell was set to race this machine at this year’s event earlier this year but when the race was postponed, we got the exclusive chance to test it. To say this bike has some upgrades would be an understatement. The entire front end is harvested right off the 2020 Kawasaki KX250 four-stroke and the Xtrig triple clamps pretty much bolt-on making this all possible. The engine was rebuilt completely with all the parts being CryoHeated and Vapor Blasted. Mitch Payton at Pro Circuit did some grinding on the cylinder for some extra performance and the green radiator hoses came from MotoHose. To see more on this build check out our Two-Stroke Tuesday feature here.