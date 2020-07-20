YAMAHA YZ250: TWO-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

The Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke is the bike that refuses to go quietly into the night. After all these years, it continues to do some things better than anything else in its class. Its suspension and handling are still top notch, making it a steady seller in Yamaha’s line. It also holds its value–the YZ250 changes so little from year to year, you can buy one new today and expect to sell it two or three years later with minimal loss. Check it out in the latest episode of the Dirt Bike two-stroke video series and stay tuned for the 2020 250 two-stroke MX shootout, coming soon.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2020 FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO ROUND 2 RACE RESULTS: HIDDEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE
- 2020 AMA OUTDOOR NATIONAL OFFICIAL SCHEDULE: 9 ROUNDS OF RACING
- 2021 BETA DUAL-SPORT MODELS ANNOUNCED
- AARON PLESSINGER INJURED IN PRACTICE CRASH: WRIST SURGERY REQUIRED
- WESTON PEICK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: THE NEXT CHAPTER
- HUSQVARNA 430 AUTOMATIC PROJECT BY JIMMY LENNOX: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 HIGH VOLTAGE GNCC RACE REPORT: JOSH TOTH WAS SO CLOSE
- 2021 SHERCO TRIALS MODELS
- 2021 YAMAHA OFF-ROAD MODEL INFORMATION
- 2021 YAMAHA MOTOCROSS MODELS RELEASED
Prev Post
Comments are closed.