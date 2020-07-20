YAMAHA YZ250: TWO-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

The Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke is the bike that refuses to go quietly into the night. After all these years, it continues to do some things better than anything else in its class. Its suspension and handling are still top notch, making it a steady seller in Yamaha’s line. It also holds its value–the YZ250 changes so little from year to year, you can buy one new today and expect to sell it two or three years later with minimal loss. Check it out in the latest episode of the Dirt Bike two-stroke video series and stay tuned for the 2020 250 two-stroke MX shootout, coming soon.