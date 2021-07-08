YAMAHA ANNOUNCES NEW 2022 TWO-STROKES MODELS

For the 2022 model year Yamaha continues to support the production of two-stroke models. Yamaha will even expand their two-stroke line-up with a new YZ85LW Large Wheel model along with a more powerful YZ125 engine and updated styling to both the YZ125 and YZ250 motocross models. Below is the official information straight from Yamaha on the 2022 Two-Stroke models:

Yamaha Motors USA is proud to announce the expansion of its benchmark-setting two-stroke motocross lineup, highlighted by a new version of the race-bred YZ125. Features include a powerful new 125cc two-stroke engine, improved suspension, updated brakes, enhanced ergonomics, and new modern YZ styling including updated bodywork with premium embedded graphics. This marks the first full model change for the revered YZ125 in more than 15 years and positions it back at the top of the 125cc two-stroke class by offering the perfect blend of race-winning performance and real-world usability.



Other notable changes to Yamaha’s lineup of race-ready two strokes include an improved YZ85 and a new-for-2022 YZ85LW (Large Wheel) model, offering enhanced off-road performance and a more “big-bike” feel through the addition of a larger 19-inch front wheel, 16-inch rear wheel and longer swingarm. Both 2022 YZ85 models feature enhanced rider ergonomics, a more efficient intake design, lightweight aluminum subframe and swingarm, updated rear brake master cylinder, and new modern seat and plastics with premium graphics reflecting the YZ’s unmatched racing heritage.



Additionally, Yamaha’s flagship YZ250 two-stroke receives an enhanced lightweight braking system, updated suspension settings, improved ergonomic design with updated, modern YZ styling and new premium graphics. Yamaha is also proud to extend the popular Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Editions to the two-stroke lineup with the new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 and 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125, offering two-stroke aficionados the opportunity to sport the Yamaha factory look of our championship-winning Monster Energy® Star Yamaha Racing team.



“At Yamaha, two-strokes are in our blood. That’s why we continue to develop and offer a full range of off-road two-strokes, and why we are so excited about these important new updates to our lineup” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “These bikes are all about providing the fun and exhilaration of a lightweight, powerful two-stroke to the next generation of riders. We feel that Yamaha YZ two-strokes will continue to play an integral role in developing young riders and building future champions.”

New 2022 YZ125:

The new 2022 YZ125 represents an important evolution in Yamaha’s two-stroke lineage. As the first full model change to the iconic YZ125 in more than 15 years, Yamaha designers and engineers put considerable thought into developing a motorcycle that would be both dominant on the racetrack and user-friendly for developing riders looking to bridge the gap between recreation riding and competitive motocross. The result is a significantly better YZ125.

It starts with a new, more powerful liquid-cooled 125cc two-stroke engine. Every functional part of the 2022 YZ125 engine is new, including the cylinder body, cylinder head, piston, piston pin, connecting rod, crankcase and expansion chamber. It all adds up to increased power across the mid- to high-rpm range. Enhancing fueling and power delivery, a new high-precision Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor with throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit provide clean, crisp throttle response and superior rideability. A new intake design with VForce4 carbon reed valve leads to a more efficient draw of air into the engine for an improved feeling of power in the high rpm range.

To match increased engine performance, an updated lightweight braking system features larger front pistons, a more rigid caliper, a redesigned 270mm front rotor with a 30% increase in pad contact area and higher friction pad material, all combining to provide exceptional braking power and feel. A redesigned rear rotor maintains the same braking power while dropping outer diameter from 245mm to 240mm, reducing unsprung weight without compromising performance. Taking the YZ125’s category-defining suspension and handling characteristics to a new level, front and rear suspension damping has been revised to further improve bump absorption and cornering performance. Best-in-class KYB® suspension includes an inverted front fork, now with new fork internals for more precise damping.

A new flatter seat and more narrow fuel tank design, along with smoothly integrated body panels and slimmer radiator shroud width all combine to enable greater freedom of movement forward and back, allowing the rider to easily shift body weight for increased control and confidence. Emphasizing the YZ125’s mission to win races, a bold, aggressive Yamaha Blue and dark blue colorway with premium embedded graphics ensure excellent durability and scratch resistance.

2022 YZ125 features and benefits

Redesigned liquid-cooled Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS)-equipped 125cc two-stroke engine boasts more power in the mid- to high-range for increased usability over the previous model

New high-precision Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor features throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit resulting in crisp throttle response and superior rideability

New straight intake design improves power output, letting the rider feel an excellent pull in the higher revs and a strong sense of over-rev

New shorter, lighter muffler

High performance brake setup features more rigid front caliper, larger front pistons and redesigned rotors with increased pad contact area for exceptional stopping power and feel, along with less unsprung weight

Improved rider ergonomics with a more narrow tank, flatter seat and slimmer radiator shrouds offering greater freedom of movement

Fully adjustable KYB® inverted front fork now includes a leaf spring in the mid-speed valve for increased performance and comfort

Revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals

Race-proven, highly developed forged aluminum semi-double cradle frame

Removable aluminum rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight

Lightweight finely tuned chassis for nimble handling, more control and less rider fatigue

Revised six-speed, close-ratio transmission has wider transmission gear tooth width and new, optimized gear ratios for maximum performance

New lightweight rear sprocket design

New lightweight chain

High-capacity radiator features a 10-row core with blacked-out louvers to deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Lightweight aluminum handlebar with two-position adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster

New premium graphics are now embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Bridgestone® Battlecross X20 tires

The new 2022 YZ125 will be available from dealers this October in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $6,899 MSRP.

New 2022 YZ85 & YZ85LW:

As an important entry into the world of competitive motocross, the YZ85 has long been the mini race bike of choice for future champions. Light, nimble and fun with a high performance two‑stroke engine and top shelf suspension, it serves up big-bike spec in a small bike package. Along with its proven liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 85cc powerplant, fully adjustable suspension and large diameter brakes, the new 2022 YZ85 boasts numerous enhancements to expand its overall performance. Rider ergonomics have been improved by way of a new, more narrow tank design, flatter seat, new side covers and slimmer, symmetrically sized radiator shrouds. This enables greater freedom of movement for smooth shifting of body weight and better machine control. Along with the new bodywork, a sharp, new premium graphics scheme inspired by its YZ125 sibling highlights its distinctive race-bred YZ DNA. The redesigned seat and rear bodywork also enable an updated rear-positioned straight-through intake for an improved feeling of power in the low rpm range. For demanding junior racers, the new YZ85 has been enhanced in several key chassis areas to optimize strength and rigidity, including revisions to the main frame, swingarm and rear wheel axle. The aluminum swingarm was redesigned to enhance balance between longitudinal and torsional rigidity for improved handling stability. A new removable rear subframe constructed from lightweight, high-strength aluminum reduces weight. The rear brake master cylinder now has a built-in sub-reservoir providing more linear brake response and increased control. New for 2022, the YZ85 Large Wheel (LW) model takes the race-winning YZ85 formula and enhances off-road capability even more with the addition of a larger 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel wrapped in high performance 70/100/19 front and 90/100/16 rear Dunlop® MX3S tires. A longer swingarm accommodates the larger rear wheel and increases handling stability. The YZ85LW is designed to be the ideal transition between the standard YZ85 and the full size YZ125, perfect for those advanced 85cc riders looking for a more “big-bike” feel. 2022 YZ85 & YZ85LW features and benefits Improved rider ergonomics with a more narrow tank, flatter seat and slimmer, symmetrical shrouds offering greater freedom of movement

New straight intake design improves feeling of power in the low rpm range

New removable lightweight aluminum rear subframe is 570g lighter than previous steel frame

Redesigned aluminum swingarm improves longitudinal and torsional rigidity

New rear brake master cylinder design with built-in sub-reservoir provides more linear brake response

New premium graphics are now embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

New lightweight handlebar is 40g lighter than previous model

Four-position handlebar mounts adjust to suit rider preference

Advanced 85cc two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad power delivery

Crankcase design features a spacer-style reed valve intake for improved air/gas flow

Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK28 flat-slide carburetor offers seamless throttle response

Race-proven KYB® inverted cartridge fork and KYB® rear shock are fully adjustable

Big 220mm and 190mm wave-rotor disc brakes offer precise control and one-finger stopping power

Transmission features oversized gears for enhanced engagement and smoother shifts

Blue lightweight rims are stylish, durable, reduce unsprung weight and come wrapped in high performance Dunlop® MX3S tires

High-capacity lightweight radiator has large cores for efficiency and new blacked-out louvers for a more aggressive look

The new 2022 YZ85 and YZ85LW will both be available from dealers this December in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $4,799 and $4,999 MSRP, respectively.

New 2022 YZ250:

Yamaha’s race-tested YZ250 two-stroke is already known for its fast, powerful engine, plush suspension, class-leading handling and rider friendly character. With significant updates for 2022, it’s now even better. Beginning with improved rider ergonomics, a more narrow fuel tank, flatter seat, slimmer radiator shrouds and new side covers all contribute to greater freedom of movement front to back and easier weight transfer. Changes to the seat and bodywork have also enabled a new, straighter intake design, allowing a more efficient intake path to the engine for a better feeling of power in the high rpm range. The YZ250’s already renowned suspension and handling performance takes another step forward with revised front and rear suspension damping to enhance bump absorption and cornering agility. An updated brake setup includes a more rigid front caliper, larger front pistons, a redesigned 270mm front rotor with a 30% increase in pad contact area and higher friction pad material, all combining to provide exceptional braking power and feel. A redesigned rear rotor maintains the same braking power while dropping outer diameter from 245mm to 240mm, further reducing unsprung weight with no compromise on performance. Wrapping up the package, a premium new Yamaha Blue and dark blue embedded graphics scheme provides excellent durability and scratch resistance while accentuating the YZ’s racing pedigree. The 2022 YZ250 retains the fast and fun liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 249cc two-stroke powerplant, the compact chassis and meticulously developed lightweight aluminum frame, and the intuitive handling character and all-around usability that’s made it a favorite among both competitive motocross racers and recreational riders alike. 2022 YZ250 features and benefits Improved rider ergonomics with a narrow tank, flatter seat and slimmer radiator shrouds offering greater freedom of movement

Advanced liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 249cc two-stroke engine is lightweight, compact and fun, with a wide, hard-hitting powerband

New straight intake design improves power output, letting the rider feel an excellent pull in the higher revs and a strong sense of over-rev

Advanced Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor with power jet and throttle position sensor provides extra-crisp throttle response

High performance brake setup features larger front pistons, more rigid caliper and redesigned rotors with increased pad contact area for exceptional stopping power and feel, along with less unsprung weight

Fully adjustable KYB® fork features the Speed-Sensitive System for precise handling and superb shock absorption

Revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals

Race-proven, highly developed forged aluminum semi-double cradle frame

Removable aluminum rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight

Finely tuned lightweight chassis and advanced suspension endow the YZ250 with class-leading handling

Smooth-shifting, five-speed, close-ratio transmission ensures confident gear changes in all conditions

New lightweight rear sprocket design

New lightweight chain

High-capacity radiator features a 10-row core with blacked-out louvers to deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Lightweight aluminum handlebar with two-position adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster

Premium new graphics are now embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires The new 2022 YZ250 will be available from dealers this July in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $7,799 MSRP.

The new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 will be available from dealers this July for $7,999 MSRP and the new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125 will be available from dealers this November for $ 7,099 MSRP. For 2022, Yamaha brings the factory ride look to the two-stroke lineup with the new Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 and Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125. With a sharp, race-team-inspired color and graphics package, riders can stand out from the crowd with the livery of Yamaha’s championship-winning Supercross team.The new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 will be available from dealers this July for $7,999 MSRP and the new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125 will be available from dealers this November for $ 7,099 MSRP. 2022 Cross Country YZ125X & YZ250X:



Yamaha’s YZ125X and YZ250X models return for 2022 to give cross country and enduro enthusiasts two class-leading, competition-ready two-stroke options. Optimized for the unique demands of cross country racing, the YZ125X and YZ250X feature the Yamaha Power Valve System for exhilarating two-stroke power, paired with precise, smooth-shifting transmissions and carefully considered ratios to put that power down exactly when needed for exceptional usability. A lightweight aluminum frame hosts the industry-leading fully adjustable, KYB® speed sensitive spring-type suspension that is tuned specifically to meet the rigorous demands of cross country racing. The 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-ring chain and high performance off-road tires mean the YZ125X and YZ250X are ready for GNCC® and Hare Scramble competition straight out of the box.The 2022 YZ250X will be available from dealers this July in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $7,799 MSRP and the 2022 YZ125X will be available from dealers this August in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $6,799 MSRP.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2022 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current 2021 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon.