YAMAHA ANNOUNCES 2021 WR250F AND REDESIGNED WR450F

The arrival of 2021 models continues with the announcement of Yamaha’s designated off-road four-strokes. The following information arrived today from Yamaha’s media department:

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, has announced its 2021 WR Enduro models including a redesigned WR450F, the machine of choice for serious trail riders and enduro racers. Designed with the flexibility to win in the tightest enduro conditions as well as fast, rough, open trails, the newest WR450F features a refined, more efficient engine, a redesigned frame with all-new flex characteristics, updated suspension settings, and more.

“Yamaha’s WR lineup builds on the proven success of our innovative motocross designs, using industry-leading technology to provide uncompromised performance,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The newly redesigned WR450F provides a lighter, more powerful, and better handling off-road experience for both, serious enduro racers and recreational trail riders alike.”

New 2021 WR450F:

The 2021 WR450F is designed to perform in the widest range of conditions. The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, and steeper valve angles. The forward-positioned downdraft intake with rear exhaust powerplant houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The wide ratio, five-speed transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crankcase breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses. In all, the lighter, more compact engine produces increased power across the entire rpm range for stronger and more linear pulling power.

The latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame has been redesigned with new wall thicknesses and flex characteristics that provide improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder in any off-road condition. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as well as the class leading KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To bring the new package to a stop, the 2021 WR450F features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front disc. The combined changes deliver increased power output with more controllable, linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics.

To further showcase the WR450F’s off-road prowess, a more compact electric start system, advanced fuel injection, a redesigned, more compact full-featured enduro meter with higher contrast liquid crystal display, a new real-time fuel consumption meter with low fuel warning light, aluminum side stand, sealed O-ring chain and 18-inch rear wheel are all standard equipment. The front-positioned intake and rear-positioned exhaust layout deliver the widest spread of reliable power while balancing the weight for excellent mass centralization.

The 2021 WR450F will be available from Yamaha dealers in September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,799 MSRP.

2021 WR250F:

Yamaha’s winning design returns with the 2021 WR250F. With its revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-stroke power plant, added sixth gear, and wide ratio transmission, this is the weapon of choice for enduro racing and technical trail riding. The aluminum bilateral beam frame, and industry leading KYB suspension of the 2021 WR250F provide the ultimate balance of race-winning performance, rideability and comfort.

With electric start, a 2.16-gallon fuel tank, rugged plastic skid plate, sealed O-ring chain,18-inch rear wheel and fully featured enduro meter, the WR250F is ready to win right out of the box. With reliable fuel injection that provides clean running regardless of weather or elevation, a compact headlight, taillight and aluminum side-stand, the 2021 WR250F provides the confidence and comfort for any adventure.

The 2021 WR250F will be available from dealers in October in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,599 MSRP.