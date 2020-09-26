WW RANCH NATIONAL MX: QUALIFYING

The battles in both the 450 and 250 classes have tightened up in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as the riders take to the track at WW Ranch in Florida. In the 450 class, a showdown is looming between points leader Zach Osborne and two-time winner Adam Cianciarulo. Neither of them could top rookie Chase Sexton in qualifying, though setting the stage for a close race. In the 250 class, a sizeable gap formed between the Star Yamahas and the rest of the field. Both Dylan Ferrandis and teammate Justin Cooper qualified in the 2:03 bracket while no one else could break into the 2:04s. Jeremy Martin fastest time was 2:07.369. For extended coverage of the WW Ranch National MX, click here.
450 QUALIFYING
1 Chase Sexton 2:03.209
2 Zachary Osborne 2:04.867
3 Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.054
4 Blake Baggett 2:05.103
5 Christian Craig 2:05.617
6 Justin Barcia 2:06.159
7 Eli Tomac 2:06.383
8 Benny Bloss 2:06.459
9 Marvin Musquin 2:06.626
10 Max Anstie 2:07.794
11 Joseph Savatgy 2:07.838
12 Fredrik Noren 2:08.262
13 Justin Rodbell 2:09.470
14 Justin Bogle 2:09.742
15 Jake Masterpool 2:10.693
16 Isaac Teasdale 2:11.095
17 Alex Ray 2:11.842
18 Kyle Chisholm 2:11.912
19 Scott Meshey 2:12.133
20 Jerry Lorenz III 2:12.324
21 Tristan Lane 2:12.529
22 Matthew Hubert 2:12.584
23 Ben LaMay 2:13.606
24 Carson Tickle 2:13.716
25 Jared Lesher 2:13.837
26 Adam Enticknap 2:14.093
27 Tyler Bowers 2:14.340
28 Richard Taylor 2:14.421
29 Nathen LaPorte 2:14.694
30 Christopher Prebula 2:15.026
31 Bryce Backaus 2:15.153
32 Bryton Carroll 2:15.178
33 Nicolas Rolando 2:15.314
34 Jeffrey Walker 2:15.357
35 Tristan Lewis 2:15.847
36 McClellan Hile 2:15.857
450 LCQ
1 Nick Fratz-Orr
2 Joshua Berchem
3 Vann Martin
4 Carter Stephenson
5 Brandon Pederson
6 Cory Carsten
7 Ryan Grantom
8 Dylan Kirchner
9 Cale Kuchnicki
10 Travis Delnicki
11 Justin Rando
12 Schae Thomas
13 Kyle Ianuale
14 Samuel Greenawalt
15 Brent Rouse
16 Grant Smith
17 Aaron Leininger
18 Ozzy Barbaree
19 Anthony Roth
20 Gavin Chinn
21 Christopher Williams
22 Austin Walker
23 Cody Briner
24 Cody Griffin
25 Eric Mckay
26 Bryce Davis
27 Zachery Nobrega
28 Carlos Short
29 Vincent Harrison
30 Joshua Greco
31 Joe Lafalce
32 Daniel Jaramillo
250 QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 2:03.882
2 Justin Cooper 2:03.885
3 Derek Drake 2:05.663
4 Shane McElrath 2:06.472
5 Jett Lawrence 2:06.940
6 Jeremy Martin 2:07.369
7 RJ Hampshire 2:07.703
8 Mitchell Harrison 2:07.897
9 Jo Shimoda 2:07.983
10 Alex Martin 2:07.984
11 Hunter Lawrence 2:07.988
12 Jarrett Frye 2:08.105
13 Brandon Hartranft 2:08.125
14 Carson Mumford 2:08.838
15 Mason Gonzales 2:08.880
16 Cameron Mcadoo 2:08.883
17 Jalek Swoll 2:08.913
18 Derek Kelley 2:10.020
19 Joseph Crown 2:10.243
20 Mathias Jorgensen 2:10.305
21 Jerry Robin 2:10.506
22 Hardy Munoz 2:10.519
23 Nick Gaines 2:11.065
24 Joshua Varize 2:11.272
25 Ezra Hastings 2:11.635
26 Jesse Flock 2:11.902
27 Austin Root 2:12.066
28 Kevin Moranz 2:12.775
29 Gage Schehr 2:12.829
30 Maxwell Sanford 2:13.065
31 Gared Steinke 2:13.110
32 Colton Eigenmann 2:13.165
33 Curren Thurman 2:13.625
34 Matthew Klann 2:13.810
35 Brett Greenley 2:13.881
36 Lane Shaw 2:14.173
250LCQ
1 Conner Burger
2 Gabe Gutierres
3 Jake Pinhancos
4 Kyle Greeson
5 Austin Cozadd
6 Chad Stonier
7 Hayden Hefner
8 Michael Lacore
9 Jordan Jarvis
10 Gage Hulsey
11 Tyler Monks
12 Andrew Rossi
13 Joshua Leininger
14 Gerhard Matamoros
15 Ben Robinson
Comments are closed.