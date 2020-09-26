WW RANCH NATIONAL MX: QUALIFYING

The battles in both the 450 and 250 classes have tightened up in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as the riders take to the track at WW Ranch in Florida. In the 450 class, a showdown is looming between points leader Zach Osborne and two-time winner Adam Cianciarulo. Neither of them could top rookie Chase Sexton in qualifying, though setting the stage for a close race. In the 250 class, a sizeable gap formed between the Star Yamahas and the rest of the field. Both Dylan Ferrandis and teammate Justin Cooper qualified in the 2:03 bracket while no one else could break into the 2:04s. Jeremy Martin fastest time was 2:07.369. For extended coverage of the WW Ranch National MX, click here.

450 QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 2:03.209

2 Zachary Osborne 2:04.867

3 Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.054

4 Blake Baggett 2:05.103

5 Christian Craig 2:05.617

6 Justin Barcia 2:06.159

7 Eli Tomac 2:06.383

8 Benny Bloss 2:06.459

9 Marvin Musquin 2:06.626

10 Max Anstie 2:07.794

11 Joseph Savatgy 2:07.838

12 Fredrik Noren 2:08.262

13 Justin Rodbell 2:09.470

14 Justin Bogle 2:09.742

15 Jake Masterpool 2:10.693

16 Isaac Teasdale 2:11.095

17 Alex Ray 2:11.842

18 Kyle Chisholm 2:11.912

19 Scott Meshey 2:12.133

20 Jerry Lorenz III 2:12.324

21 Tristan Lane 2:12.529

22 Matthew Hubert 2:12.584

23 Ben LaMay 2:13.606

24 Carson Tickle 2:13.716

25 Jared Lesher 2:13.837

26 Adam Enticknap 2:14.093

27 Tyler Bowers 2:14.340

28 Richard Taylor 2:14.421

29 Nathen LaPorte 2:14.694

30 Christopher Prebula 2:15.026

31 Bryce Backaus 2:15.153

32 Bryton Carroll 2:15.178

33 Nicolas Rolando 2:15.314

34 Jeffrey Walker 2:15.357

35 Tristan Lewis 2:15.847

36 McClellan Hile 2:15.857

450 LCQ

1 Nick Fratz-Orr

2 Joshua Berchem

3 Vann Martin

4 Carter Stephenson

5 Brandon Pederson

6 Cory Carsten

7 Ryan Grantom

8 Dylan Kirchner

9 Cale Kuchnicki

10 Travis Delnicki

11 Justin Rando

12 Schae Thomas

13 Kyle Ianuale

14 Samuel Greenawalt

15 Brent Rouse

16 Grant Smith

17 Aaron Leininger

18 Ozzy Barbaree

19 Anthony Roth

20 Gavin Chinn

21 Christopher Williams

22 Austin Walker

23 Cody Briner

24 Cody Griffin

25 Eric Mckay

26 Bryce Davis

27 Zachery Nobrega

28 Carlos Short

29 Vincent Harrison

30 Joshua Greco

31 Joe Lafalce

32 Daniel Jaramillo

250 QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 2:03.882

2 Justin Cooper 2:03.885

3 Derek Drake 2:05.663

4 Shane McElrath 2:06.472

5 Jett Lawrence 2:06.940

6 Jeremy Martin 2:07.369

7 RJ Hampshire 2:07.703

8 Mitchell Harrison 2:07.897

9 Jo Shimoda 2:07.983

10 Alex Martin 2:07.984

11 Hunter Lawrence 2:07.988

12 Jarrett Frye 2:08.105

13 Brandon Hartranft 2:08.125

14 Carson Mumford 2:08.838

15 Mason Gonzales 2:08.880

16 Cameron Mcadoo 2:08.883

17 Jalek Swoll 2:08.913

18 Derek Kelley 2:10.020

19 Joseph Crown 2:10.243

20 Mathias Jorgensen 2:10.305

21 Jerry Robin 2:10.506

22 Hardy Munoz 2:10.519

23 Nick Gaines 2:11.065

24 Joshua Varize 2:11.272

25 Ezra Hastings 2:11.635

26 Jesse Flock 2:11.902

27 Austin Root 2:12.066

28 Kevin Moranz 2:12.775

29 Gage Schehr 2:12.829

30 Maxwell Sanford 2:13.065

31 Gared Steinke 2:13.110

32 Colton Eigenmann 2:13.165

33 Curren Thurman 2:13.625

34 Matthew Klann 2:13.810

35 Brett Greenley 2:13.881

36 Lane Shaw 2:14.173

250LCQ

1 Conner Burger

2 Gabe Gutierres

3 Jake Pinhancos

4 Kyle Greeson

5 Austin Cozadd

6 Chad Stonier

7 Hayden Hefner

8 Michael Lacore

9 Jordan Jarvis

10 Gage Hulsey

11 Tyler Monks

12 Andrew Rossi

13 Joshua Leininger

14 Gerhard Matamoros

15 Ben Robinson