WW RANCH NATIONAL MX PREVIEW

Over the past 47 years of racing, the AMA Pro Motocross series has held a pro national in the state of Florida 27 times. During those 27 years, six different tracks have played host to the nationals. Of those six venues, Gatorback Cycle Park had the longest standing event running 14 years in a row from 1983 to 1997. After a 22-year hiatus, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship series returned to the sunshine state for the WW Ranch National in 2019.

In 2019, WW Ranch hosted the Lucas Oil Pro motocross series for the first time in brutally hot conditions. Even the most fit riders suffered and many didn’t contend in the second motos. In those conditions, Marvin Musquin and Justin Cooper prevailed. Both riders will be riding again this year, although the weather is expected to be more cooperative. Goin in, the 450 points leader is still Zach Osborne despite his disastrous second moto flat tire last week at Spring Creek. All the momentum is with Adam Cianciarulo, who went 1-1 last week. His teammate Eli Tomac is clearly struggling although he’s optimistic at racing in Florida: “Each weekend is an opportunity to improve and that’s what we are going to do this weekend. I enjoyed racing at the WW Ranch last year and we came away with a moto win for second place overall. We also had some success here a couple of years ago when we raced the MXGP race, so we will take what we know and apply it towards this weekend’s race. I think this terrain and track style really suites my riding style, so I am ready to let it all hang out.”

450 POINTS STANDINGS

1 Zach Osborne 235

2 Adam Cianciarulo 220

3 Marvin Musquin 215

4 Eli Tomac 196

5 Justin Barcia 194

6 Blake Baggett 190

7 Chase Sexton 173

8 Christian Craig 141

9 Broc Tickle 134

10 Joseph Savatgy 122

11 Max Anstie 113

12 Dean Wilson 97

13 Fredrik Noren 82

14 Henry Miller 59

15 Jason Anderson 58

16 Justin Bogle 56

17 Jake Masterpool 53

18 Justin Rodbell 49

19 Benny Bloss 47

20 Coty Schock 31

21 Cooper Webb 29

22 John Short 21

23 Ben LaMay 21

24 Grant Harlan 18

25 Jeremy Smith 18

26 Justin Hoeft 17

27 Tyler Bowers 13

28 Luke Renzland 11

29 Matthew Hubert 9

30 Chase Felong 8

31 Felix Lopez 5

32 Robbie Wageman 4

33 Jeffrey Walker 4

34 Cory Carsten 3

35 Isaac Teasdale 3

36 Jared Lesher

The 250 class is a dogfight between Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin. Despite home track advantage, Martin lost the points lead last week at Spring Creek, although he battled Ferrandis all the way to the checkered flag in the final moto.

250 POINTS STAINDINGS

1 Dylan Ferrandis 257

2 Jeremy Martin 254

3 RJ Hampshire 202

4 Alex Martin 194

5 Shane McElrath 186

6 Justin Cooper 164

7 Jett Lawrence 162

8 Cameron Mcadoo 140

9 Mitchell Harrison 123

10 Brandon Hartranft 114

11 Derek Drake 106

12 Carson Mumford 95

13 Jo Shimoda 90

14 Hunter Lawrence 73

15 Mason Gonzales 73

16 Stilez Robertson 70

17 Ty Masterpool 54

18 Nick Gaines 44

19 Pierce Brown 36

20 Darian Sanayei 24

21 Hardy Munoz 23

22 Jerry Robin 23

23 Lance Kobusch 18

24 Jalek Swoll 15

25 Ezra Hastings 14

26 Jarrett Frye 14

27 Joseph Crown 13

28 Derek Kelley 12

29 Gared Steinke 11

30 Austin Root 9

31 Joshua Varize 7

32 Jesse Flock 7

33 Zack Williams 6

34 Jordan Bailey 6

35 Dilan Schwartz 5

36 Maxwell Sanford 4

37 Mathias Jorgensen 4

Both motos will be broadcast, although only the first motos will be live. Here’s the schedule.

Deltran Battery Tender RC Hard Charger Award