WW RANCH NATIONAL MX: MOMENTUM CHANGES ITS ADDRESS!

Zach Osborne effectively put an end to Adam Cianciarulo’s hot streak with a convincing double moto win at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida this week. In both motos, he came from behind to take the win while none of his closest rivals could put together consistent results. Marvin Musquin came out with second overall, even though he suffered a hard crash in practice. The most amazing ride of the day might have been Eli Tomac’s second moto performance, when he came within a hair of taking the win. For extended coverage of the WW Ranch National Motocross, click here.

450 OVERALL

1 Zachary Osborne 1/1

2 Marvin Musquin 3/3

3 Eli Tomac 6/

4 Adam Cianciarulo 2/7

5 Chase Sexton 4 /5

6 Blake Baggett 7/6

7 Max Anstie 13/4

8 Fredrik Noren 9/8

9 Joseph Savatgy 8/9

10 Justin Barcia 5/13

11 Christian Craig 10/10

12 Isaac Teasdale 12/14

13 Justin Bogle 11/15

14 Kyle Chisholm 15/12

15 Jake Masterpool 40/11

16 Tyler Bowers 16/16

17 Justin Rodbell 14/19

18 Alex Ray 17/18

19 Tristan Lane 20/17

20 McClellan Hile 18/22

21 Bryce Backaus 19/24

22 Matthew Hubert 22/20

23 Jared Lesher 21/21

24 Vann Martin 24/25

25 Nicolas Rolando 28/27

26 Adam Enticknap 26/29

27 Christopher Prebula 23/32

28 Nick Fratz-Orr 31/28

29 Joshua Berchem 29/30

30 Carson Tickle 38/23

31 Scott Meshey 27/38

32 Jerry Lorenz III 30/36

33 Carter Stephenson 34/33

34 Nathen LaPorte 33/35

35 Bryton Carroll 32/37

36 Ben LaMay 36/34

37 Richard Taylor 35/40

38 Benny Bloss 39/39

39 Tristan Lewis 25

40 Cory Carsten 26

41 Brandon Pederson 31

42 Jeffrey Walker 37

450 MOTO ONE

Cianciarulo and Osborne battled for the holeshot with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Then Chase Sexton passed Osborne and the three of them set sail, pulling away from the likes of Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia. There were a few challenges between Sexton and Ciaciarulo, but after the halfway point the complexion of the race changed dramatically. Osborne seemed to suddenly find more speed. In one lap, he passed both Sexton and Cianciarulo, then pulled a small lead. He won with a 5-second lead over Cianciarulo. Sexton went down on the last lap and surrender third to Musquin..

1 Zachary Osborne

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Marvin Musquin

4 Chase Sexton

5 Justin Barcia

6 Eli Tomac

7 Blake Baggett

8 Joseph Savatgy

9 Fredrik Noren

10 Christian Craig

11 Justin Bogle

12 Isaac Teasdale

13 Max Anstie

14 Justin Rodbell

15 Kyle Chisholm

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Alex Ray

18 McClellan Hile

19 Bryce Backaus

20 Tristan Lane

21 Jared Lesher

22 Matthew Hubert

23 Christopher Prebula

24 Vann Martin

25 Tristan Lewis

26 Adam Enticknap

27 Scott Meshey

28 Nicolas Rolando

29 Joshua Berchem

30 Jerry Lorenz III

31 Nick Fratz-Orr

32 Bryton Carroll

33 Nathen LaPorte

34 Carter Stephenson

35 Richard Taylor

36 Ben LaMay

37 Jeffrey Walker

38 Carson Tickle

39 Benny Bloss

40 Jake Masterpool

450 MOTO TWO

Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo went through the first turn side by side at the start of moto two. Cianciarulo eventually took over, while Osborne was back in sixth. On the second lap, Barcia went down, handing second place to Musquin. Soon, Osborne passed Max Anste for third. Then Musquin made an aggressive outside-to-inside move on Cianciarulo, taking the lead and putting Cainciarulo on the ground. Osborne had to run over Cianciarulo’s bike. Osborne regrouped, then closed on Musquin and took the lead within a few laps. At the end of the race, though, the fastest man on the track was none other than Eli Tomac, who had fought his way up from 9th. Tomac put to gether a run of amazing laps to get into second, then close in on Osborne. The final lap was a nail-biter with Osborne holding on for the win.

1 Zachary Osborne

2 Eli Tomac

3 Marvin Musquin

4 Max Anstie

5 Chase Sexton

6 Blake Baggett

7 Adam Cianciarulo

8 Fredrik Noren

9 Joseph Savatgy

10 Christian Craig

11 Jake Masterpool

12 Kyle Chisholm

13 Justin Barcia

14 Isaac Teasdale

15 Justin Bogle

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Tristan Lane

18 Alex Ray

19 Justin Rodbell

20 Matthew Hubert

21 Jared Lesher

22 McClellan Hile

23 Carson Tickle

24 Bryce Backaus

25 Vann Martin

26 Cory Carsten

27 Nicolas Rolando

28 Nick Fratz-Orr

29 Adam Enticknap

30 Joshua Berchem

31 Brandon Pederson

32 Christopher Prebula

33 Carter Stephenson

34 Ben LaMay

35 Nathen LaPorte

36 Jerry Lorenz III

37 Bryton Carroll

38 Scott Meshey

39 Benny Bloss

40 Richard Taylor

250 CLASS

Dylan Ferrandis dominated the day with two moto wins and the fastest qualifying spot. He won both races the previous week, as well, but the final moto’s tooth and nail battle with Jeremy Martin left everyone with the feeling that the 250 championship was up for grabs. At WW Ranch, however, Martin never had much of a shot at Ferrandis and ended up third, losing another 10 points. With only three races to go in the 2020 season, Martin clearly has his work cut out.

250 CLASS RESULTS

1 Dylan Ferrandis 1/ 1

2 Justin Cooper 4 /2

3 Jeremy Martin 3 /3

4 Jett Lawrence 2 /5

5 Shane McElrath 7/ 4

6 Alex Martin 5 /7

7 Cameron Mcadoo 9/ 8

8 Jo Shimoda 8 /10

9 Carson Mumford 10 /11

10 Brandon Hartranft 13/ 9

11 Jarrett Frye 12 /12

12 RJ Hampshire 35/ 6

13 Mitchell Harrison 11 /16

14 Hunter Lawrence 6/ 39

15 Nick Gaines 15 /13

16 Joseph Crown 16 /15

17 Hardy Munoz 14 /18

18 Kevin Moranz 21 /14

l250 MOTO ONE

In the 250 class, Shane McElrath blazed around the outside of the first turn to beat his teammate Dylan Ferrandis to the holeshot banner. RJ Hampshire came out of it all with second place with Ferrandis third and Jeremy Martin third. On the third lap Martin’s teammate Jett Lawrence moved up to third. Shortly after that, Ferrandis passed both Hampshire and McElrath to take the lead. From there, Ferrandis settled into a pace that no one could match and pulled out a 15-second lead. In the meantime, the battle for second had four riders: McElrath, Lawrence, Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. Eventually, McElrath faded out of the picture, leaving the other three to battle. In the late laps, Hampshire suffered a horrendous crash. That put teammates Lawrence and Martin in second and third, but by then, they were a good 7 seconds apart.

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Justin Cooper

5 Alex Martin

6 Hunter Lawrence

7 Shane McElrath

8 Jo Shimoda

9 Cameron Mcadoo

10 Carson Mumford

11 Mitchell Harrison

12 Jarrett Frye

13 Brandon Hartranft

14 Hardy Munoz

15 Nick Gaines

16 Joseph Crown

17 Jalek Swoll

18 Derek Kelley

19 Mason Gonzales

20 Jerry Robin

21 Kevin Moranz

22 Mathias Jorgensen

23 Austin Root

24 Colton Eigenmann

25 Curren Thurman

26 Jesse Flock

27 Joshua Varize

28 Ezra Hastings

29 Maxwell Sanford

30 Jake Pinhancos

31 Gared Steinke

32 Brett Greenley

33 Lane Shaw

34 Matthew Klann

35 RJ Hampshire

36 Kyle Greeson

37 Derek Drake

38 Conner Burger

39 Gage Schehr

40 Gabe Gutierres

250 MOTO TWO

The Star Racing Yamahas dominated most of moto two. Throughout the race, Ferrandis, Justin Cooper and Shane McElrath were out front. Cameron McAdoo was fourth early in the race with the Martin Brothers stacked up behind him. Both Alex and Jeremy got past McAdoo, then started a brotherly battle among themselves. Jeremy forced his way past at the halfway point, clipping Alex’s front wheel. Alex went down and remounted in 12th. McAdoo faded back a few places while Jeremy Martin closed on the leading Yamaha trio. Jeremy Martin and McElrath collided at least once in the late laps. Martin finally closed the deal with two laps to go, taking third and breaking up the Yamaha podium. Ferrandis won with a 13-second lead over Cooper. Jordan Jarvis became the second woman in modern history to ride a National motocross in the men’s class when she came in an an alternate in moto two.

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Justin Cooper

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Shane McElrath

5 Jett Lawrence

6 RJ Hampshire

7 Alex Martin

8 Cameron Mcadoo

9 Brandon Hartranft

10 Jo Shimoda

11 Carson Mumford

12 Jarrett Frye

13 Nick Gaines

14 Kevin Moranz

15 Joseph Crown

16 Mitchell Harrison

17 Jerry Robin

18 Hardy Munoz

19 Curren Thurman

20 Jesse Flock

21 Colton Eigenmann

22 Ezra Hastings

23 Derek Kelley

24 Maxwell Sanford

25 Lane Shaw

26 Kyle Greeson

27 Austin Root

28 Brett Greenley

29 Jake Pinhancos

30 Matthew Klann

31 Joshua Varize

32 Jordan Jarvis

33 Michael Lacore

34 Austin Cozadd

35 Hayden Hefner

36 Gared Steinke

37 Mathias Jorgensen

38 Gage Schehr

39 Hunter Lawrence

40 Chad Stonier