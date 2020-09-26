WW RANCH NATIONAL MX: MOMENTUM CHANGES ITS ADDRESS!

Zach Osborne effectively put an end to Adam Cianciarulo’s hot streak with a convincing double moto win at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida this week. In both motos, he came from behind to take the win while none of his closest rivals could put together consistent results. Marvin Musquin came out with second overall, even though he suffered a hard crash in practice. The most amazing ride of the day might have been Eli Tomac’s second moto performance, when he came within a hair of taking the win. For extended coverage of the WW Ranch National Motocross, click here.
450 OVERALL
1 Zachary Osborne 1/1
2 Marvin Musquin 3/3
3 Eli Tomac 6/
4 Adam Cianciarulo 2/7
5 Chase Sexton 4 /5
6 Blake Baggett 7/6
7 Max Anstie 13/4
8 Fredrik Noren 9/8
9 Joseph Savatgy 8/9
10 Justin Barcia 5/13
11 Christian Craig 10/10
12 Isaac Teasdale 12/14
13 Justin Bogle 11/15
14 Kyle Chisholm 15/12
15 Jake Masterpool 40/11
16 Tyler Bowers 16/16
17 Justin Rodbell 14/19
18 Alex Ray 17/18
19 Tristan Lane 20/17
20 McClellan Hile 18/22
21 Bryce Backaus 19/24
22 Matthew Hubert 22/20
23 Jared Lesher 21/21
24 Vann Martin 24/25
25 Nicolas Rolando 28/27
26 Adam Enticknap 26/29
27 Christopher Prebula 23/32
28 Nick Fratz-Orr 31/28
29 Joshua Berchem 29/30
30 Carson Tickle 38/23
31 Scott Meshey 27/38
32 Jerry Lorenz III 30/36
33 Carter Stephenson 34/33
34 Nathen LaPorte 33/35
35 Bryton Carroll 32/37
36 Ben LaMay 36/34
37 Richard Taylor 35/40
38 Benny Bloss 39/39
39 Tristan Lewis 25
40 Cory Carsten 26
41 Brandon Pederson 31
42 Jeffrey Walker 37
450 MOTO ONE
Cianciarulo and Osborne battled for the holeshot with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Then Chase Sexton passed Osborne and the three of them set sail, pulling away from the likes of Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia. There were a few challenges between Sexton and Ciaciarulo, but after the halfway point the complexion of the race changed dramatically. Osborne seemed to suddenly find more speed. In one lap, he passed both Sexton and Cianciarulo, then pulled a small lead. He won with a 5-second lead over Cianciarulo. Sexton went down on the last lap and surrender third to Musquin..
1 Zachary Osborne
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Marvin Musquin
4 Chase Sexton
5 Justin Barcia
6 Eli Tomac
7 Blake Baggett
8 Joseph Savatgy
9 Fredrik Noren
10 Christian Craig
11 Justin Bogle
12 Isaac Teasdale
13 Max Anstie
14 Justin Rodbell
15 Kyle Chisholm
16 Tyler Bowers
17 Alex Ray
18 McClellan Hile
19 Bryce Backaus
20 Tristan Lane
21 Jared Lesher
22 Matthew Hubert
23 Christopher Prebula
24 Vann Martin
25 Tristan Lewis
26 Adam Enticknap
27 Scott Meshey
28 Nicolas Rolando
29 Joshua Berchem
30 Jerry Lorenz III
31 Nick Fratz-Orr
32 Bryton Carroll
33 Nathen LaPorte
34 Carter Stephenson
35 Richard Taylor
36 Ben LaMay
37 Jeffrey Walker
38 Carson Tickle
39 Benny Bloss
40 Jake Masterpool
450 MOTO TWO
Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo went through the first turn side by side at the start of moto two. Cianciarulo eventually took over, while Osborne was back in sixth. On the second lap, Barcia went down, handing second place to Musquin. Soon, Osborne passed Max Anste for third. Then Musquin made an aggressive outside-to-inside move on Cianciarulo, taking the lead and putting Cainciarulo on the ground. Osborne had to run over Cianciarulo’s bike. Osborne regrouped, then closed on Musquin and took the lead within a few laps. At the end of the race, though, the fastest man on the track was none other than Eli Tomac, who had fought his way up from 9th. Tomac put to gether a run of amazing laps to get into second, then close in on Osborne. The final lap was a nail-biter with Osborne holding on for the win.
1 Zachary Osborne
2 Eli Tomac
3 Marvin Musquin
4 Max Anstie
5 Chase Sexton
6 Blake Baggett
7 Adam Cianciarulo
8 Fredrik Noren
9 Joseph Savatgy
10 Christian Craig
11 Jake Masterpool
12 Kyle Chisholm
13 Justin Barcia
14 Isaac Teasdale
15 Justin Bogle
16 Tyler Bowers
17 Tristan Lane
18 Alex Ray
19 Justin Rodbell
20 Matthew Hubert
21 Jared Lesher
22 McClellan Hile
23 Carson Tickle
24 Bryce Backaus
25 Vann Martin
26 Cory Carsten
27 Nicolas Rolando
28 Nick Fratz-Orr
29 Adam Enticknap
30 Joshua Berchem
31 Brandon Pederson
32 Christopher Prebula
33 Carter Stephenson
34 Ben LaMay
35 Nathen LaPorte
36 Jerry Lorenz III
37 Bryton Carroll
38 Scott Meshey
39 Benny Bloss
40 Richard Taylor
250 CLASS
Dylan Ferrandis dominated the day with two moto wins and the fastest qualifying spot. He won both races the previous week, as well, but the final moto’s tooth and nail battle with Jeremy Martin left everyone with the feeling that the 250 championship was up for grabs. At WW Ranch, however, Martin never had much of a shot at Ferrandis and ended up third, losing another 10 points. With only three races to go in the 2020 season, Martin clearly has his work cut out.
250 CLASS RESULTS
1 Dylan Ferrandis 1/ 1
2 Justin Cooper 4 /2
3 Jeremy Martin 3 /3
4 Jett Lawrence 2 /5
5 Shane McElrath 7/ 4
6 Alex Martin 5 /7
7 Cameron Mcadoo 9/ 8
8 Jo Shimoda 8 /10
9 Carson Mumford 10 /11
10 Brandon Hartranft 13/ 9
11 Jarrett Frye 12 /12
12 RJ Hampshire 35/ 6
13 Mitchell Harrison 11 /16
14 Hunter Lawrence 6/ 39
15 Nick Gaines 15 /13
16 Joseph Crown 16 /15
17 Hardy Munoz 14 /18
18 Kevin Moranz 21 /14
l250 MOTO ONE
In the 250 class, Shane McElrath blazed around the outside of the first turn to beat his teammate Dylan Ferrandis to the holeshot banner. RJ Hampshire came out of it all with second place with Ferrandis third and Jeremy Martin third. On the third lap Martin’s teammate Jett Lawrence moved up to third. Shortly after that, Ferrandis passed both Hampshire and McElrath to take the lead. From there, Ferrandis settled into a pace that no one could match and pulled out a 15-second lead. In the meantime, the battle for second had four riders: McElrath, Lawrence, Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. Eventually, McElrath faded out of the picture, leaving the other three to battle. In the late laps, Hampshire suffered a horrendous crash. That put teammates Lawrence and Martin in second and third, but by then, they were a good 7 seconds apart.
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Justin Cooper
5 Alex Martin
6 Hunter Lawrence
7 Shane McElrath
8 Jo Shimoda
9 Cameron Mcadoo
10 Carson Mumford
11 Mitchell Harrison
12 Jarrett Frye
13 Brandon Hartranft
14 Hardy Munoz
15 Nick Gaines
16 Joseph Crown
17 Jalek Swoll
18 Derek Kelley
19 Mason Gonzales
20 Jerry Robin
21 Kevin Moranz
22 Mathias Jorgensen
23 Austin Root
24 Colton Eigenmann
25 Curren Thurman
26 Jesse Flock
27 Joshua Varize
28 Ezra Hastings
29 Maxwell Sanford
30 Jake Pinhancos
31 Gared Steinke
32 Brett Greenley
33 Lane Shaw
34 Matthew Klann
35 RJ Hampshire
36 Kyle Greeson
37 Derek Drake
38 Conner Burger
39 Gage Schehr
40 Gabe Gutierres
250 MOTO TWO
The Star Racing Yamahas dominated most of moto two. Throughout the race, Ferrandis, Justin Cooper and Shane McElrath were out front. Cameron McAdoo was fourth early in the race with the Martin Brothers stacked up behind him. Both Alex and Jeremy got past McAdoo, then started a brotherly battle among themselves. Jeremy forced his way past at the halfway point, clipping Alex’s front wheel. Alex went down and remounted in 12th. McAdoo faded back a few places while Jeremy Martin closed on the leading Yamaha trio. Jeremy Martin and McElrath collided at least once in the late laps. Martin finally closed the deal with two laps to go, taking third and breaking up the Yamaha podium. Ferrandis won with a 13-second lead over Cooper. Jordan Jarvis became the second woman in modern history to ride a National motocross in the men’s class when she came in an an alternate in moto two.
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Justin Cooper
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Shane McElrath
5 Jett Lawrence
6 RJ Hampshire
7 Alex Martin
8 Cameron Mcadoo
9 Brandon Hartranft
10 Jo Shimoda
11 Carson Mumford
12 Jarrett Frye
13 Nick Gaines
14 Kevin Moranz
15 Joseph Crown
16 Mitchell Harrison
17 Jerry Robin
18 Hardy Munoz
19 Curren Thurman
20 Jesse Flock
21 Colton Eigenmann
22 Ezra Hastings
23 Derek Kelley
24 Maxwell Sanford
25 Lane Shaw
26 Kyle Greeson
27 Austin Root
28 Brett Greenley
29 Jake Pinhancos
30 Matthew Klann
31 Joshua Varize
32 Jordan Jarvis
33 Michael Lacore
34 Austin Cozadd
35 Hayden Hefner
36 Gared Steinke
37 Mathias Jorgensen
38 Gage Schehr
39 Hunter Lawrence
40 Chad Stonier
Comments are closed.