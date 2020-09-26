WW RANCH NATIONAL MOTOCROSS: MOTO 1 RESULTS

The points races for both the 450 and 250 classes have tightened up as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season turned to the south at WW Ranch in Florida. Points leader Zach Osborne effectively put and end to Adam Cianciarulo’s hot streak in 450 moto one with a convincing win. Cianciarulo and he battled for the holeshot with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Then Chase Sexton passed Osborne and the three of them set sail, pulling away from the likes of Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia. There were a few challenges between Sexton and Ciaciarulo, but after the halfway point the complexion of the race changed dramatically. Osborne seemed to suddenly find more speed. In one lap, he passed both Sexton and Cianciarulo, then pulled a small lead. He won with a 5-second lead over Cianciarulo. Sexton went down on the last lap and surrender third to Musquin..
1 Zachary Osborne
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Marvin Musquin
4 Chase Sexton
5 Justin Barcia
6 Eli Tomac
7 Blake Baggett
8 Joseph Savatgy
9 Fredrik Noren
10 Christian Craig
11 Justin Bogle
12 Isaac Teasdale
13 Max Anstie
14 Justin Rodbell
15 Kyle Chisholm
16 Tyler Bowers
17 Alex Ray
18 McClellan Hile
19 Bryce Backaus
20 Tristan Lane
21 Jared Lesher
22 Matthew Hubert
23 Christopher Prebula
24 Vann Martin
25 Tristan Lewis
26 Adam Enticknap
27 Scott Meshey
28 Nicolas Rolando
29 Joshua Berchem
30 Jerry Lorenz III
31 Nick Fratz-Orr
32 Bryton Carroll
33 Nathen LaPorte
34 Carter Stephenson
35 Richard Taylor
36 Ben LaMay
37 Jeffrey Walker
38 Carson Tickle
39 Benny Bloss
40 Jake Masterpool
In the 250 class, Shane McElrath blazed around the outside of the first turn to beat his teammate Dylan Ferrandis to the holeshot banner. RJ Hampshire came out of it all with second place with Ferrandis third and Jeremy Martin third. On the third lap Martin’s teammate Jett Lawrence moved up to third. Shortly after that, Ferrandis passed both Hampshire and McElrath to take the lead. From there, Ferrandis settled into a pace that no one could match and pulled out a 15-second lead. In the meantime, the battle for second had four riders: McElrath, Lawrence, Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. Eventually, McElrath faded out of the picture, leaving the other three to battle. In the late laps, Hampshire suffered a horrendous crash. That put teammates Lawrence and Martin in second and third, but by then, they were a good 7 seconds apart.
250 MOTO ONE
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Justin Cooper
5 Alex Martin
6 Hunter Lawrence
7 Shane McElrath
8 Jo Shimoda
9 Cameron Mcadoo
10 Carson Mumford
11 Mitchell Harrison
12 Jarrett Frye
13 Brandon Hartranft
14 Hardy Munoz
15 Nick Gaines
16 Joseph Crown
17 Jalek Swoll
18 Derek Kelley
19 Mason Gonzales
20 Jerry Robin
21 Kevin Moranz
22 Mathias Jorgensen
23 Austin Root
24 Colton Eigenmann
25 Curren Thurman
26 Jesse Flock
27 Joshua Varize
28 Ezra Hastings
29 Maxwell Sanford
30 Jake Pinhancos
31 Gared Steinke
32 Brett Greenley
33 Lane Shaw
34 Matthew Klann
35 RJ Hampshire
36 Kyle Greeson
37 Derek Drake
38 Conner Burger
39 Gage Schehr
40 Gabe Gutierres
