WW RANCH NATIONAL MOTOCROSS: MOTO 1 RESULTS

The points races for both the 450 and 250 classes have tightened up as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season turned to the south at WW Ranch in Florida. Points leader Zach Osborne effectively put and end to Adam Cianciarulo’s hot streak in 450 moto one with a convincing win. Cianciarulo and he battled for the holeshot with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Then Chase Sexton passed Osborne and the three of them set sail, pulling away from the likes of Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia. There were a few challenges between Sexton and Ciaciarulo, but after the halfway point the complexion of the race changed dramatically. Osborne seemed to suddenly find more speed. In one lap, he passed both Sexton and Cianciarulo, then pulled a small lead. He won with a 5-second lead over Cianciarulo. Sexton went down on the last lap and surrender third to Musquin..

1 Zachary Osborne

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Marvin Musquin

4 Chase Sexton

5 Justin Barcia

6 Eli Tomac

7 Blake Baggett

8 Joseph Savatgy

9 Fredrik Noren

10 Christian Craig

11 Justin Bogle

12 Isaac Teasdale

13 Max Anstie

14 Justin Rodbell

15 Kyle Chisholm

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Alex Ray

18 McClellan Hile

19 Bryce Backaus

20 Tristan Lane

21 Jared Lesher

22 Matthew Hubert

23 Christopher Prebula

24 Vann Martin

25 Tristan Lewis

26 Adam Enticknap

27 Scott Meshey

28 Nicolas Rolando

29 Joshua Berchem

30 Jerry Lorenz III

31 Nick Fratz-Orr

32 Bryton Carroll

33 Nathen LaPorte

34 Carter Stephenson

35 Richard Taylor

36 Ben LaMay

37 Jeffrey Walker

38 Carson Tickle

39 Benny Bloss

40 Jake Masterpool

In the 250 class, Shane McElrath blazed around the outside of the first turn to beat his teammate Dylan Ferrandis to the holeshot banner. RJ Hampshire came out of it all with second place with Ferrandis third and Jeremy Martin third. On the third lap Martin’s teammate Jett Lawrence moved up to third. Shortly after that, Ferrandis passed both Hampshire and McElrath to take the lead. From there, Ferrandis settled into a pace that no one could match and pulled out a 15-second lead. In the meantime, the battle for second had four riders: McElrath, Lawrence, Hampshire and Jeremy Martin. Eventually, McElrath faded out of the picture, leaving the other three to battle. In the late laps, Hampshire suffered a horrendous crash. That put teammates Lawrence and Martin in second and third, but by then, they were a good 7 seconds apart.

250 MOTO ONE

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Justin Cooper

5 Alex Martin

6 Hunter Lawrence

7 Shane McElrath

8 Jo Shimoda

9 Cameron Mcadoo

10 Carson Mumford

11 Mitchell Harrison

12 Jarrett Frye

13 Brandon Hartranft

14 Hardy Munoz

15 Nick Gaines

16 Joseph Crown

17 Jalek Swoll

18 Derek Kelley

19 Mason Gonzales

20 Jerry Robin

21 Kevin Moranz

22 Mathias Jorgensen

23 Austin Root

24 Colton Eigenmann

25 Curren Thurman

26 Jesse Flock

27 Joshua Varize

28 Ezra Hastings

29 Maxwell Sanford

30 Jake Pinhancos

31 Gared Steinke

32 Brett Greenley

33 Lane Shaw

34 Matthew Klann

35 RJ Hampshire

36 Kyle Greeson

37 Derek Drake

38 Conner Burger

39 Gage Schehr

40 Gabe Gutierres