WORLD VET TRACK LAYOUT

Glen Helen Raceway and Dubya have finalized the track layout of the  36th Annual Dubya World Vet MX Championship. The course, which was again designed by Motocross Action Editor Jody Weisel, will include  Mount St. Helens as well as the longest and most photographed start in motocross, finishing into the “Talladega” first turn Racing will begin on Friday, November 6, with the Dubya World Vet Vintage race and continue through Sunday, November 8. Discounted Early sign-up  will close on Thursday, November 5.

Friday, November 6th GATES OPEN 6am
WORLD VET PRACTICE
 WORLD VET MX VINTAGE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

 

Saturday, November 7th GATES OPEN 6am
WORLD VET MX CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
WORLD VET MX CUP OF NATIONS RACE

 

 

Sunday, November 8th GATES OPEN 5:30am
WORLD VET MX CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
WORLD VET MX CUP OF NATIONS RACE

 

