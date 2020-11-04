WORLD VET TRACK LAYOUT

Glen Helen Raceway and Dubya have finalized the track layout of the 36th Annual Dubya World Vet MX Championship. The course, which was again designed by Motocross Action Editor Jody Weisel, will include Mount St. Helens as well as the longest and most photographed start in motocross, finishing into the “Talladega” first turn Racing will begin on Friday, November 6, with the Dubya World Vet Vintage race and continue through Sunday, November 8. Discounted Early sign-up will close on Thursday, November 5.

Purchase Pre-Sale Tickets Here

Friday, November 6th GATES OPEN 6am WORLD VET PRACTICE WORLD VET MX VINTAGE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Saturday, November 7th GATES OPEN 6am WORLD VET MX CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WORLD VET MX CUP OF NATIONS RACE