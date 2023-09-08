WORLD SUPERCROSS IS BACK!

After the first round of the 2023 World Supercross Championship was held successfully, the program seemed to be faltering. Round two was postponed and re-located, then rumors of lost sponsors began to circulate. Now SX Global is back with a press release announcing a new ownership and leadership group and a promise of more information to follow. Here’s what they said:

Following weeks of speculation, SX Global is keen to confirm the sale of its business to a new investment group led by tenured sports investors Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, alongside SX Global’s CEO Adam Bailey to form the new ownership and leadership group. The trio will continue to drive the FIM World Supercross Championship forward and pave the way for a long-term future.

Louis-Dreyfus is a highly successful French businessman, who became the youngest Chairman in English football history (23-years-old) when – in 2022 – he purchased a controlling stake in Championship club Sunderland A.F.C.

Sartori is a successful Uruguayan businessman, senator, and co-owner of Sunderland A.F.C alongside Louis-Dreyfus. He is also a Board Member and Vice President of top French football club, AS Monaco FC.

Both individuals are highly successful, driven, and share a passion for sports with an eagerness to help grow supercross globally.

The powerful duo in combination with Bailey, an original founder of SX Global, is poised to keep the WSX series steadfast and focused on driving the long-term sustainability and growth of the championship, enhanced by the backing and expertise of this new investor group.

Further information and announcements relating to the FIM World Supercross Championship will be released soon.