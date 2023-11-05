WORLD SUPERCROSS: ABU DAHBI GP

The second round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross championship took place in Abu Dahbi and it was Joey Savatgy who took the overall in the WSX450GP class even though he did not win any of the three rounds. Those went to Vince Friese, Dean Wilson and Ken Roczen. Vince Friese was clearly the most controversial figure of the night. He had collisions with several riders–at times he was the aggressor and other times he was the victim. In the WSX250 class it was Max Anstie who took the win over Chris Blose. You can watch the live stream below.