WORCS ROUND 2 RESULTS

Photo by Harlen Foley.

 

In WORCS round two  in Taft, California, Taylor Robert earned his second win of the 2020 season–but it wasn’t easy. Despite his record, Robert has more competition than ever in WORCS this year from two riders: RPM Racing’s Dante Oliveira and Precision Concepts/Chaparral Kawasaki’s Zach Bell. Both riders have given Robert fits recently, with Oliveira winning the WORCS Sprint Enduro at Taft the previous week. Oliveira got the start at Taft this week with Robert second and Bell third. It looked like it would be a three-way battle to the finish, but Bell went down on the first lap. After that, Robert and Oliveira battled for the first half of the race. Robert went down on lap four, but quickly remounted and caught back up. Then it was Oliveira’s turn to hit the deck. His crash took a bigger toll–he broke his sternum, but continued to ride. After that, Robert cruised in to the win over Austin Walton and Cole Martinez.

Dante Oliveira got the holeshot and led half the race. He eventually fell but still finished. Photo by Harlen Foley.

Robert: “I had couple of scary moments trying to get around Dante and hanging it out as far as I could to stay with him, so after that point I kind of toned it down a little bit and decided to ride as safe as I could to the finish line. It feels good to get two wins in a row to start off the season, especially because both of these tracks are the fastest tracks we have, so I’m really happy to get through them healthy and to come away with wins is a bonus as well. I’m excited for the next two races, they should be a little bit slower and more technical.”

Cole Martinez and Austin Walton battled fore second. Photo by Harlen Foley.
Dante Oliveira reported on Instagram that he broke his sternum. Photo by Harlen Foley.
1 1 Taylor Robert KTM 12 2:03:41.494
2 50 Austin Walton HQV 12 2:03:57.585
3 34 Cole Martinez HON 12 2:04:04.890
4 100 Zach Bell KAW 12 2:05:01.876
5 213 Justin Seeds YAM 12 2:06:37.853
6 75 Trevor Stewart HON 12 2:08:29.237
7 22 Travis Damon HON 12 2:14:49.306
8 811 Mitch Anderson KTM 12 2:14:50.279
9 2 Dante Oliveira KTM 11 2:17:46.101
DNF 18 Chris Conway KTM 4 2:03:49.117
DNF 777 Blayne Thompson KAW 3 0:31:44.464
DSQ 951 Ryan Surratt HQV 12 2:09:24.161
Pro 2 (MC)
1 259 Tallon Lafountaine HON 12 2:08:40.177
2 135 Mason A. Ottersberg YAM 12 2:08:47.587
3 831 Mateo Oliveira KTM 12 2:09:28.512
4 310 Kai Aiello HQV 12 2:11:33.925
5 512 Jt Baker SHR 12 2:11:57.438
6 572 Austin Serpa KTM 11 1:58:29.706
7 656 Shane Logan KTM 11 2:03:41.218
8 260 Matt Maple HON 11 2:04:58.891
9 181 Palmer King KTM 11 2:07:18.305
10 328 Blayde Jones KAW 11 2:07:43.994
11 681 Tyler Jones KTM 11 2:09:54.176
12 184 Mason Olson KTM 11 2:11:17.860
13 341 Corey Fletcher KTM 11 2:13:07.768
14 182 Cameron King HON 10 2:04:33.098
15 225 Hunter Guiboa HON 10 2:05:07.213
16 156 Tyler Gnutzman KTM 10 2:06:48.965
17 239 Hayden Florez YAM 10 2:13:43.987
DNF 934 Brian Medeiros KTM 5 0:57:09.431
DNF 523 Robby Schott TM 2 0:27:48.139
Pro 2 Lights (MC)
1 220 Tyler Lynn YAM 11 1:59:43.751
2 635 Angus Riordan KTM 11 2:00:29.004
3 365 Mason Matthies YAM 11 2:01:47.704
4 192 Jake Alvarez KAW 11 2:02:50.824
5 384 Will Riordan KTM 11 2:02:51.640
6 710 Tyler Nicholson KTM 11 2:03:26.761
7 172 Thomas Dunn KTM 11 2:04:35.304
8 198 Brandy Richards KTM 11 2:06:02.196
9 441 Thomas Jones KTM 11 2:09:16.261
10 855 Matt Canepa KTM 11 2:10:47.003
11 354 Christian Clarke HQV 10 1:54:25.907
12 619 Christian Strang KAW 10 2:00:22.630
13 316 Connor Kilmartin KTM 10 2:01:25.474
14 202 Mason Decunzo KTM 10 2:01:56.222
15 241 Walker Mcgreal KTM 9 2:01:11.539
16 115 Colby Laub HQV 9 2:04:43.230
17 699 Jorge Camacho HQV 9 2:14:05.229
