WORCS ROUND 2 RESULTS

In WORCS round two in Taft, California, Taylor Robert earned his second win of the 2020 season–but it wasn’t easy. Despite his record, Robert has more competition than ever in WORCS this year from two riders: RPM Racing’s Dante Oliveira and Precision Concepts/Chaparral Kawasaki’s Zach Bell. Both riders have given Robert fits recently, with Oliveira winning the WORCS Sprint Enduro at Taft the previous week. Oliveira got the start at Taft this week with Robert second and Bell third. It looked like it would be a three-way battle to the finish, but Bell went down on the first lap. After that, Robert and Oliveira battled for the first half of the race. Robert went down on lap four, but quickly remounted and caught back up. Then it was Oliveira’s turn to hit the deck. His crash took a bigger toll–he broke his sternum, but continued to ride. After that, Robert cruised in to the win over Austin Walton and Cole Martinez.

Robert: “I had couple of scary moments trying to get around Dante and hanging it out as far as I could to stay with him, so after that point I kind of toned it down a little bit and decided to ride as safe as I could to the finish line. It feels good to get two wins in a row to start off the season, especially because both of these tracks are the fastest tracks we have, so I’m really happy to get through them healthy and to come away with wins is a bonus as well. I’m excited for the next two races, they should be a little bit slower and more technical.”