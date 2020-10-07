WISECO 2-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The 202 Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship finally took place at Glen Helen Raceways this weekend after several delays and it was an unconditional hit. Riders brought out new bikes and old bikes to race on the same track that some very talented National level Pros used to battle for cash. Here are some of the sights and sounds of two-strokes, 2020.
OPEN PRO RESULTS
1st MIKE ALESSI
2nd DARE DEMARTILE
3rd CARSON BROWN
4th JUSTIN HOEFT
5th JOSH GRANT
6th ROBBIE WAGEMAN
7th RJ WAGEMAN
8th CARLEN GARDNER
9th JOSH MOSIMAN
10th BRYSON GARDNER
11th JEFF LOOP
12th BRANDON ONEAL
13th DENNIS STAPLETON
14th JUSTIN MUSCUTT
15th SHAUN HILLION
16th GRIFFIN DEXTER
17th BRODY MCLAUGHLIN
18th CARSON CARR
19th MITCH GREENE
20th MIKE SLEETER
