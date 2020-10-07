WISECO 2-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The 202 Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship finally took place at Glen Helen Raceways this weekend after several delays and it was an unconditional hit. Riders brought out new bikes and old bikes to race on the same track that some very talented National level Pros used to battle for cash. Here are some of the sights and sounds of two-strokes, 2020.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OPEN PRO RESULTS

1st MIKE ALESSI

2nd DARE DEMARTILE

3rd CARSON BROWN

4th JUSTIN HOEFT

5th JOSH GRANT

6th ROBBIE WAGEMAN

7th RJ WAGEMAN

8th CARLEN GARDNER

9th JOSH MOSIMAN

10th BRYSON GARDNER

11th JEFF LOOP

12th BRANDON ONEAL

13th DENNIS STAPLETON

14th JUSTIN MUSCUTT

15th SHAUN HILLION

16th GRIFFIN DEXTER

17th BRODY MCLAUGHLIN

18th CARSON CARR

19th MITCH GREENE

20th MIKE SLEETER