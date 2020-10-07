WISECO 2-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The 202 Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship finally took place at Glen Helen Raceways this weekend after several delays and it was an unconditional hit. Riders brought out new bikes and old bikes to race on the same track that some very talented National level Pros used to battle for cash. Here are some of the sights and sounds of two-strokes, 2020.

OPEN PRO RESULTS

1st MIKE ALESSI
2nd  DARE DEMARTILE
3rd CARSON BROWN
4th JUSTIN HOEFT
5th JOSH GRANT
6th ROBBIE WAGEMAN
7th RJ WAGEMAN
8th CARLEN GARDNER
9th  JOSH MOSIMAN
10th  BRYSON GARDNER
11th  JEFF LOOP
12th  BRANDON ONEAL
13th DENNIS STAPLETON
14th  JUSTIN MUSCUTT
15th  SHAUN HILLION
16th  GRIFFIN DEXTER
17th BRODY MCLAUGHLIN
18th  CARSON CARR
19th  MITCH GREENE
20th MIKE SLEETER

 

