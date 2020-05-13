WIN THIS 1998 FMF HONDA CR125R PROJECT: KC66 FOUNDATION SWEEPSTAKES

Well, it’s official and we can finally announce that Dirt Bike Magazine has teamed of with the Kurt Caselli Foundation in a sweepstakes to win our 1998 FMF CR125R project bike. Below is a Travis Fant produced video of the machine in action with Managing Editor Mark Tilley at the controls. Scroll down past the video for more images of the bike. Enter to win by going to www.kurtcaselli.com
