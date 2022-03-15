WIN AN SSR SR140TR!

Here’s your chance to win one of today’s most sought-after minis. The SSR SR140TR is loaded with premium components including disc brakes, upside-down forks, an adjustable shock and more. The MSRP of this bike is over $2000. But to you, it can be free! All you have to do to be entered in the drawing is fill out the Dirt Bike Survey to let us know more about you. No purchase is necessary and we won’t sell any of your private information to Chinese hackers! Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K58GJ5B

SPECIFICATIONS
*
ENGINE
Engine Type YX™, Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air / Oil Cooled
Displacement 140 cc
Bore x Stroke 55 mm x 59 mm
Rated Output 12 hp @ 8,500 rpm
Fuel Supply Mikuni® Carburetor, 26 mm
Ignition CDI
Starter Kick
Transmission 4-up Manual
CHASSIS
Front Suspension Rebound / Compression Adjustable Forks, Inverted
Rear Suspension 290 mm Spring Pre-load & Rebound Adjustable Shock, 1,000 pounds/inch
Front Brake Disc
Rear Brake Disc
Front Wheel / Tire Steel / 60/100 – 14
Rear Wheel / Tire Steel / 80/100 – 12
Frame Double Bar Steel Frame w/ Sub-frame
Swingarm Steel, “Straight” Type
DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase 48 inches
Seat Height 32 inches
Ground Clearance 12 inches
Fuel Tank 1.45 gallons
Weight 157 pounds
L x W x H 66 x 29.5 x 43 inches
OTHER
Colors Black, White
Warranty 30-day (Parts Only) Limited Warranty Coverage 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW