WIN AN SSR SR140TR!

Here’s your chance to win one of today’s most sought-after minis. The SSR SR140TR is loaded with premium components including disc brakes, upside-down forks, an adjustable shock and more. The MSRP of this bike is over $2000. But to you, it can be free! All you have to do to be entered in the drawing is fill out the Dirt Bike Survey to let us know more about you. No purchase is necessary and we won’t sell any of your private information to Chinese hackers! Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K58GJ5B
|SPECIFICATIONS
|
*
|ENGINE
|Engine Type
|YX™, Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air / Oil Cooled
|Displacement
|140 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|55 mm x 59 mm
|Rated Output
|12 hp @ 8,500 rpm
|Fuel Supply
|Mikuni® Carburetor, 26 mm
|Ignition
|CDI
|Starter
|Kick
|Transmission
|4-up Manual
|CHASSIS
|Front Suspension
|Rebound / Compression Adjustable Forks, Inverted
|Rear Suspension
|290 mm Spring Pre-load & Rebound Adjustable Shock, 1,000 pounds/inch
|Front Brake
|Disc
|Rear Brake
|Disc
|Front Wheel / Tire
|Steel / 60/100 – 14
|Rear Wheel / Tire
|Steel / 80/100 – 12
|Frame
|Double Bar Steel Frame w/ Sub-frame
|Swingarm
|Steel, “Straight” Type
|DIMENSIONS
|Wheelbase
|48 inches
|Seat Height
|32 inches
|Ground Clearance
|12 inches
|Fuel Tank
|1.45 gallons
|Weight
|157 pounds
|L x W x H
|66 x 29.5 x 43 inches
|OTHER
|Colors
|Black, White
|Warranty
|30-day (Parts Only) Limited Warranty Coverage
Comments are closed.