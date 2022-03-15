WIN AN SSR SR140TR!

Here’s your chance to win one of today’s most sought-after minis. The SSR SR140TR is loaded with premium components including disc brakes, upside-down forks, an adjustable shock and more. The MSRP of this bike is over $2000. But to you, it can be free! All you have to do to be entered in the drawing is fill out the Dirt Bike Survey to let us know more about you. No purchase is necessary and we won’t sell any of your private information to Chinese hackers! Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K58GJ5B

SPECIFICATIONS * ENGINE Engine Type YX™, Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air / Oil Cooled Displacement 140 cc Bore x Stroke 55 mm x 59 mm Rated Output 12 hp @ 8,500 rpm Fuel Supply Mikuni® Carburetor, 26 mm Ignition CDI Starter Kick Transmission 4-up Manual CHASSIS Front Suspension Rebound / Compression Adjustable Forks, Inverted Rear Suspension 290 mm Spring Pre-load & Rebound Adjustable Shock, 1,000 pounds/inch Front Brake Disc Rear Brake Disc Front Wheel / Tire Steel / 60/100 – 14 Rear Wheel / Tire Steel / 80/100 – 12 Frame Double Bar Steel Frame w/ Sub-frame Swingarm Steel, “Straight” Type DIMENSIONS Wheelbase 48 inches Seat Height 32 inches Ground Clearance 12 inches Fuel Tank 1.45 gallons Weight 157 pounds L x W x H 66 x 29.5 x 43 inches OTHER Colors Black, White Warranty 30-day (Parts Only) Limited Warranty Coverage