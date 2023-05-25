WHO IS THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND: JAY CLARK MYSTERY EXPLAINED

We get questions allllll the time on our social media platforms asking about tire stand builds or confusion on who DIRT BIKE TV1 is!? We met up with Jay Clark at the Dunlop MX34 intro at LACR MX in California to go over what he does with the media, how long he’s been building bikes, and who he works for. We can’t thank Jay for helping us build amazing project bikes over the years by connecting the dots between Dirt Bike Magazine and trusted products in the industry.

A brief bio below: ” Jay Clark Enterprises and @dirtbiketv1 is basically about me- Jay Clark, working in the industry that I love. I have been in the motorcycle/ATV industry since 1990. I have had a blast working with some great people.What do I do? I work to get the core companies I represent good coverage in magazines or other media outlets. This is accomplished through project bikes, tests with editors, track coverage, sponsorships and many other opportunities that come up. I build 20 or so bikes/UTV/ATV’s a year for these various projects and also get good banner coverage up at many of the best SoCal events. I try to ride at least twice a week. I am currently working with Dunlop, Wiseco, ProX, Rekluse, JE Pistons, FMF, Cometic Gasket, Decal Works, OnX OffRoad, Motion Pro, Uni Air Filter and Works Connection.