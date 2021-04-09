VIDEO: THE YEAR OF JUBILEE

Ride Motorcycles is a joint project between KTM Motorcycles Group, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA and the producers of the Great Outdoors, celebrating the rebirth of motorcycle sport in the depth a a worldwide pandemic.  The video was inspired by the original On Any Sunday and will have three parts. Here’s Part One, The Year of Jubilee:

