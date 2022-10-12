USWE RAW 8 HYDRATION PACK: PRODUCT REVIEW

PRODUCT: The USWE Raw 8 hydration pack is equipped with the bounce-free No Dancing Monkey 1.2 harness system, ensuring that the pack stays positioned on your back (no bouncing) through the ugliest of off-road terrain. Along with the bounce-free harness, the Raw 8 makes sure you’re not being squeezed with the unique elastic harness that allows a tight fit without compromising breathability or mobility. Raw 8’s main storage compartment holds your hydration bladder, plus gear, and contains two zippered organizer pockets for your extras. Two external attachment straps allow the rider to strap a jacket, tube or any other extra equipment you may want to tote.

Features:

8 liters of storage

1 organizer tool pocket

1 main zippered storage

2 tube clips

2 zippered organizer pockets

3-liter hydration bladder with Plug-n-Play included

No Dancing Monkey 1.2 harness system

Elastic stretch in chest straps

Ergonomically designed shoulder straps

Reflective points

Approximate weight is between 500 to 700 grams

Our take: Hydration is crucial for the off-roader—from trail enthusiast to GNCC hero. This segment in the market has evolved from the days of carrying a canteen, to the basic CamelBak and into a unit that carries fluids, tools and spares. We have been abusing the USWE Raw 8 and have come away impressed. The comfort is off the charts. The harness system allows you to tailor the pack to your size and fits an enormous bounty of tools, snacks and spares, and fits like a second skin. The No Dancing Monkey is no joke. Fully loaded, this pack still stays tight to the body and does not flop, squirm, or waltz under the gnarliest of whoops, rocks or jumps. There are tool slots inside two of the main compartments to hold your main tool items, and the outer shell pocket is perfectly sized for your cell phone. The two straps at the bottom of the pack are convenient for strapping an inner tube or shed clothing when the temps get excessive. This baby is not bulky. It craves abuse, and we’ve had no drama with the stitching, zippers or leaky bladders. In a word, superb.

Price: $139.95

Contact: https://uswe.com/