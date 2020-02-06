US ARMED FORCES LIMITED EDITION ALPINESTARS GEAR ANNOUNCED

In appreciation of the U.S Armed Forces, Alpinestars has released the Limited Edition ‘San Diego 20’ Tech 10 boot, Supertech M10 helmet, and gear set. The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is heading to Petco Park in San Diego this weekend, with the sport’s best riders battling it out for supremacy on the dirt. Featuring a distinctive black, red and gray color scheme with camo patterning on the sleeves, the ‘San Diego 20’ Racer Tech Jersey comes complete with an embroidered classic US military patch on the right sleeve, and embroidered Squad Leader and Astars patches on the right chest. The ‘San Diego 20’ pants features the same eye-catching black, red and gray colorway, complete with a woven ‘military style’ label on the left thigh, while the legs boast a striking webbing pattern.

The ‘San Diego 20’ gear set is complemented by the ‘San Diego 20’ Tech 10 boots, Alpinestars technologically advanced and protective boot that incorporates innovative design materials in a streamlined boot for a lighter, more anatomically profiled performer.