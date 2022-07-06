ULTIMATE KTM 300 TPI XC-W PROJECT BY MIKE WEBB: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you the first look at a former factory race team managers personal KTM 300. Mike Webb has recently ditched his Suzuki RMZ450 for a new KTM 300 TPI XC-W and is loving it.

Mike Webb has been around factory level race bikes for most of his adult life. He was a huge part of Suzuki’s success in off-road as the team manager and capped off his race team managing career as James Stewarts boss at Yoshimura Suzuki. So to say Webb knows how to set up a bike would probably be an understatement.

The new Ride Engineering Split Triple clamp is designed with four major goals in mind:

1) Optimize body position: Bar position 3mm back from stock. Ride Engineering also offers optional offset bases for their bar mounts providing 4 bar positions as measured from the stem hole: 6mm forward, 9mm forward, 15mm forward & 18mm forward (using stock bar mounts your positions are either 7mm or 17mm forward).

2) Flex: This new split design is made from 2024 aluminum and provides far better comfort and uncompromised suspension action.

3) Improve the handling with a new gull wing design.

4) Place the pinch bolts in the front to allow for different aftermarket handguard mounts and added flex. Each set comes with frame mounted hour meter relocation bracket.

Fastway Evo 4 Footpegs feature a patented height, traction, and camber (tilt) adjustability, for the most individualized footpegs you’ll find. The Universal Collar System (UCS) lets you customize your mount in either the stock or lowered positions on most bikes. The patented replaceable traction cleat system allows customization of the shape and traction level of your foot bed. Being cast in a stainless steel body makes these pegs nearly indestructible! The EVO 4’s measure 2.25” front to back by 3.50” wide.

The Acerbis rear chain guide is teamed with a Bulletproof Designs swingarm guard for durability.

The Enduro Engineering aluminum open ended moto roost deflector is one of the strongest on the market. Mounted directly to the brake and clutch lever perches it does not take up any extra space on the handlebars. The pocket on composite arm allows deflector to flex on impact or crash. The removable plastic deflector shield is available in a variety of colors.

The Trail Tech Fan keeps the machine cool on those tight technical trails while the S3 adjustable head is forged for strength and increased coolant capacity, CNC machined for precise compression ratios and perfect fit then anodized for bling factor. Slavens worked directly with S3 to develop proprietary compression ratios to maximize performance in the KTM power-plant for low and high elevations.

Under that E-Line carbon fiber guard is an FMF Gnarly pipe teamed with a titanium 2.1 silencer.

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, that is not a standard issue WP PDS shock. That is a Slavens Mule National Shock by MXT that is equipped with the best technology, the best coatings and has the most adjustability of any shock currently available. It is handmade in the U.S.A. by MX Tech and tuned to Slavens specs with custom valving for each customer’s needs. Get more information on this shock at Slavens Racing website .

More Enduro Engineering protection, this time via a billet aluminum rear rotor guard and caliper mounting bracket.

Mike worked with some industry leading companies on this build like FMF, U-Line, Slavens Racing, Acerbis, Maxima, Decal Works, Seat Concepts, Twin Air, Ride Engineering and Enduro Engineering. Don’t worry you haven’t seen the last of this machine, stay tuned for more!