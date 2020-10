Dirt Bike Magazine test rider Robbie Wageman has won the 2-Stroke World Championship in both the 125cc and Open classes. Travis Fant caught up with him before this years event at Glen Helen to get a closer look at his Gasper Racing, Fasthouse backed Yamaha YZ300.

