JEFF WARD’S 1987 FACTORY KX250SR : TWO STROKE TUESDAY

 

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works, we take a look back at legendary rider Jeff Ward’s factory Kawasaki KX250SR. Don’t miss the iconic Supercross footage battles between “Wardy” and the “Bad Boy” himself, Rick Johnson, 1987 was a rollercoaster season for both riders. Check out the exclusive link to our 2004 CR250R rebuild at the bottom of this page.

1

Jeff Ward’s second AMA 250cc Supercross Championship was won on this KX250SR in 1987 using the number 3. Ward and Honda’s Rick Johnson were involved in a very heated battle for the championship. Jeff would eventually prevail over the heavily favored Honda rider.

2

The bike was based off the production KX model but featured a ton of Kawasaki Motor Corp factory specs internally and check out that classic Pro Circuit pipe.

5

That’s a magnesium front hub and works Kayaba front forks. The brakes were trick at the time as well.

4

The works KYB forks were held on by one off triple clamps designed in house by KMC engineers. Check out those welds and bar mounts.

3

The engine featured KMC factory factory porting specifications that to this day is still a secret. Pro Circuit designed a pipe to match the engine specs.

6

The swingarm was reinforced for strength and yes that is an 18″ rear Dunlop on a factory Supercross machine!

7

Back in 1987 getting a little extra air into the engine was simple. Factory level modifications have come a long way.

 

2-STROKE HISTORY

 

2-STROKE HARDWARE 

1131412K-800-B

The Ti-2 Shorty Carbon Kevlar/Titanium Silencer is the latest piece of racing technology we offer and is guaranteed to be a favorite for most two-stroke riders.

The Ti-2 is similar to the popular R-304 Silencer except it is constructed with a carbon Kevlar shell, titanium tubing and titanium end-caps. The titanium and carbon Kevlar construction offers the “factory” look and appearance while reducing weight. The Ti-2 is for closed-course racing only.

Features:

  • Optimum performance gains
  • Carbon Kevlar silencer body
  • Titanium tubing and end-cap
  • CNC machined aluminum mounting bracket
  • Closed-course racing only
  • Made in the USA

Price : $329.95

Contact : www.procircuit.com

_DSC1857_Low

 

Features for 12″ Light Bar Include:

-24 LED Design. Pattern:  6 Flood Beams on Left, 6 Flood Beams on Right, 12 Spot Beams in the Middle

-72 Watts of Power. Super Bright. 6200 lumens 4.6 Amp/Hr Draw of Light

-Strong Stainless Steel mount tab design. 2 Bolts and a plug! Easy Mount On/Off bike in seconds!

-Tough T6 aluminum exterior, with strong lexan plastic cover

-Can be tightened down and adjusted up and down to point light where you need it ON THE FLY. Custom adjustment.

-Includes standard mounting hardware that attach to bark busters, directions, Extra Extension Spacers and bolts for brake line clearance, and Task Racing stickers.

Price : $ 289.95 and up

Contact : www.taskracing.com

Attack Bar_5(1)

ATTACK OVERSIZED HANDLEBAR

  • MADE FROM 4MM 7000 SERIES ALUMINUM ALLOY FOR SUPERIOR TENSILE AND YIELD STRENGTH
  • 1 1/8 OVERSIZED CLAMP DIAMETER
  • SHOT PEEN AND ANODIZED FINISH
  • LASER ETCHED ALIGNMENT GRID
  • LEFT SIDE KNURLING PROVIDES MAXIMUM GRIP TRACTION
  • INCLUDES HIGH DENSITY FOAM BAR PAD
  • AVAILABLE IN FOUR POPULAR BENDS

Price : $ 64.99

Contact : www.shop.torc1.com

 

Have you seen our 2004 CR250R project ? Click the image for the full story now !

wrench-rabbitthumb-750x400
CLICK IMAGE ABOVE FOR MORE

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag