TWO-STROKE PROJECT: ELITE HARDWARE

Building the bike I always wanted By Mitch Anderson

The majority of my success that I achieved in my off-road racing career in the pro ranks was in the Pro2 class on a 250cc two-stroke. I was in the last generation that grew up racing two-strokes. I started on an 85cc machine, transitioned to a 125cc, then had a few 144cc bikes before getting onto a 250F four-stroke. I never got that elusive factory ride, but always had the support from my family and longtime friend Beau Baron. But, like everyone, I always wanted that head-turning race machine.

Since retiring in 2021, the itch to build my former race bike into something special would not go away. You know that elite machine, the one that every pro wishes they could have but never actually built because the bikes get thrashed in off-road racing. While doing some top-end maintenance, I decided to make my dream a reality and tore my trusty KTM down to the frame and made huge plans in my head.

With the entire bike in pieces, I sent the frame off to get powdercoated. At first glance, it just looks like a traditional orange frame, but in the light, the metallic flake sparkles. Although factory braking hardware was not in the budget, I did have the OEM Brembo master cylinders and calipers Cerakoted a bronze color to look the part.

Brandon at AHM Factory Services was always a big part of my race program, and AHM went all out in regards to this project. The WP suspension components were replaced using the Kayaba A-Kit fork and shock from Technical Touch. AHM did all the necessary internal modifications and specialty coatings giving me that factory look. I replaced the stock KTM triple clamp system with an Xtrig unit that has PDS bar mounts. Almost every nut and bolt was replaced on this bike using a full Bolt Motorcycle zinc-plated factory hardware kit.

My stock KTM wheels had seen better days, so I replaced them with a set of Edge complete wheels from Dubya USA. One of the biggest highlights for me on this build is the latest set of CST tires, front and rear, that Beau and I developed and tested. Being involved at the ground level of a new product is always quite a feat to tackle, but one of the most rewarding feelings is when you see it go to production knowing that your input influenced the final product.

Engine-wise, I didn’t go crazy with internal modifications. I just basically rebuilt everything and installed a complete Rekluse TorqDrive clutch kit with a CNC-machined billet-aluminum clutch cover. I couldn’t do a bike build without bringing one of my longest sponsors on board with a complete FMF exhaust system. With this bike being a 2021 model, it is the last year of the carbureted engine. I changed out the stock Mikuni carburetor with a Keihin model that, for me, just seemed to make the bike run cleaner.

Some other bolt-on items I included on my dream build include a P3 Carbon front rotor guard, rear mudflap, ARC levers, DDC sprockets, TM Designworks chain sliders, Zip-Ty Racing shark fin, Precision steering stabilizer, and Ryan from Ryan Abbatoye Designs helped me come up with a clean set of graphics to top the build off.

What started as a quick top-end rebuild in the garage on a Friday night turned into this jaw-dropping two-stroke masterpiece. I never thought this day would come, but thanks to my longtime sponsors and, of course, my entire family, my dream has become a reality. The only problem I have now is, I don’t want to get it dirty!