TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP POSTPONED

Glen Helen Raceway today confirmed that the 2020 Wiseco 2-Stroke MX World Championship hosted by Fasthouse is still a go. A new date has been scheduled on Saturday, May 9th. With Covid-19 still a major issue in our country, under the direction of the county, local and federal health authorities Glen Helen has decided to reschedule the event.

Glen Helen Raceway: We hold the safety, health and well-being of our riders, fans and staff in the upmost regards. While we were holding out hopes that we could still have the event April 11th, we are postponing the event to May 9th which should give everyone time to reschedule and be able to make this unique race.

All pre-entries will be honored for the May 9th date. If refunds are needed please contact [email protected]