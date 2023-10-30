TRYSTAN HART WINS IDAHO ENDURCROSS DOUBLE HEADER

Though defending champ Jonny Walker of Great Britain still leads the overall championship standings with 108 points, the factory Beta rider had a bad weekend, finishing second and fourth on the two days. Hart and FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb have inched closer in the championship standings with their performances this weekend, making it a three-way race for the title, with Hart and Webb sitting tied for second with 92 points each.

FMF/KTM’s Trystan Hart finally put together a solid weekend to go 1-2-1 and 1-2-2 over the course of the two-day event to take the overall wins on both days in front of a sellout crowd at Hero’s Arena in Idaho Falls, Idaho, rounds three and four of the IRC Tire EnduroCross Series presented by Progressive Series.

FRIDAY

Starts were all important on Friday, with an extremely tight right-hander immediately following a

short start straight. Hart was quick off the line in all three motos and finished off the night with a

1-2-1 moto score for first.

“I knew starts were going to be key,” said Hart. “That’s exactly what happened. I just got the

holeshot, had a little bit of pressure from Cody and Jonny all night, but for the most part, I held a

good gap for most of the races. I was just praying the lappers weren’t going to take me out. With

just 38-second lap times, you get some of them twice. So, it’s a little chaotic, but I’m happy to

get it done here.”

Starting in fourth in moto one, Walker was on the move and around Haaker and Webb for

second in the first moto, but a fall in the matrix slowed his pace.

“I tried a few different lines trying to catch Trystan, said Walker. “I managed to come through

good after very poor starts. In the second race, I jumped quickly into the lead, but ultimately

went down in the matrix.”

Webb benefitted from good starts, which he parlayed into a third overall with a 5-3-2.

“Every single moto had amazing battles tonight,” said Webb. “My starts were good on the 300

two-stroke, so happy about that.

“Everything that happened to me was my own doing,” said Haaker. “I was on the ground every

moto on my own. All of them. I got in the lead once. I crashed, and then I went back to third.

Then I got back into the lead after somebody else crashed. Ultimately, for whatever reason, I

just didn’t put it together. I wasn’t confident in being smooth and riding my own race. I let the

rest of it kind of get to me.”

“The first moto was a little tough, but in the second moto I was a little bit more patient during the

first four laps,” said Gerston. “I just tried to keep moving forward and just tried to keep breathing.

My goal was a top five coming into this year and we got one, so I’m ready to go do it again a few

more times.”

Saturday night’s racing saw three different winners—Hart, Webb, and Haaker—in addition to

some paint swapping. Hart still took the overall win with a 1-2-2 moto tally.

“Tonight was crazy, for sure,” said Hart. “I won the first one, then Colton, then Cody. I had to

make a clutch pass on the last lap to get the win on Colton in moto one, so I just shoved it up

the inside. We hit. I think he fell. I asked him if it was dirty. He said it was all good, so we’re on

good terms. Two in a row in two nights. What a way to get the season back on track.”

Haaker got revenge in moto two with a win of his own. “In the first moto, the first turn, my leg

stuck to Taddy’s wheel,” said Haaker. “I was dead last. It was hard to pass, but there were a lot

of mistakes to be made and luckily, guys were making them. So, you could be off just a little bit,

like a couple inches off the other rider, and make a pass if they made a mistake.”

In the third moto, Haaker had a good start and came out of the first turn in second place,

although he dropped back to third briefly. “I worked my way back into second after a crash,” said

Haaker. “Then I got a nice little move from Trystan there that got me.”