TRYSTAN HART WINS BAD MEDICINE EXTREME ENDURO

The Hard Enduro athletes competing in the Bad Medicine event in Little Hocking, Ohio got slammed with heavy rains making for seriously tough conditions. This was the second to last stop on the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road series where FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart and FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb were in a virtual deadlock for the championship going into the weekend.

Saturday would have the riders complete two races on the day. Race one, which was a short six-mile loop, had Cody Webb winning, followed by Ryder Leblond of DRT Husqvarna and then Trystan Hart. The torrential rains came just after the race would begin, setting up a very gnarly conditions in the slick Ohio clay.

For the afternoon race, the rain bludgeoned the riders shortly after the start. Webb dominated again, winning wire to wire. Hart finished second, tailed by Ashburn, Taylor Robert and Ryder Leblond. The conditions became so nasty that only 16 riders were able to complete the ten-mile lap.

Sunday’s three-hour plus one-lap Main Event would be challenging, due to the slick conditions. Trystan Hart started in second but moved into a lead he would never relinquish. After a little more than four hours of racing, Hart ultimately secured victory by almost 13 and half minutes. Cody Webb had a miserable day crashing in the very first corner, for a last place start. Shortly after he hurt his back but pushed on where he actually took the lead on a tough rock section. He would give it all back on a slick hill climb that he had to attempt several times.

The final race of the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road is the Battle of the Goats at the Brushy Mountain Motorsport Park in Taylorsville, NC. It will take place on August 6th and 7th. The men’s overall champion will be crowned there. Trystan Hart has the championship lead after this weekend, with Cody Webb running five points behind him.