TRYSTAN HART TAKES ROUND THREE ENDUROCROSS VICTORY

Trystan Hart took his first-ever GEICO AMA EnduroCross overall win at round three at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California. The recently signed FMF KTM Factory Racing rider held off Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker in a last lap tussle to take the third moto and overall win. FactoryOne Sherco’s Cody Webb entered the final moto tied with Hart and Haaker but ultimately finished third in the moto and overall.
Haaker set the bar with the fastest hot lap time to earn the first gate pick for the first of three motos. Webb was second and Hart third. RPM KTM’s Cooper Abbott was fourth and TM Racing backed Ty Cullins rounded out the top five.
Colton Haaker overcame a first turn crash to nearly win the final moto and overall but ultimately finished second
The sixteen riders are inverted for race two with the top eight riders starting on the second row. Noah Kepple took the lead to start the race with Wally Palmer and Anthony Johnson on his heels. Haaker and Webb quickly worked there way through the pack to get to second and third midway through the second lap behind Kepple. Webb then passed both Haaker and Kepple to take the lead before Haaker worked his way past both riders to take over the lead. Haaker appeared to be on the way to the moto win but with just over a lap remaining, he collided with a lapped riders bike and dropped to third. Hart had worked up to Webb’s tail and the two battled to the finish line with Webb taking the win and Haaker recovering for third. Kepple held on for fourth and Abbott finished fifth.
Hart was happy about taking his first-ever win but more focused on the championship: “It is pretty crazy to take my first win, but I am not overly excited because I am more focused on the championship and I have a bit of a deficit to overcome still. So we will be back tomorrow to try to gain back more points.”Haaker had a good day and maintains the points lead: “The first moto was perfect pretty much. The second moto was going good until a lapped rider whiskey throttled right in front of me and took me out. That final moto, I was a little further outside than I wanted to be because of the third gate pick and I just lost the front coming into the first turn. So I just wanted to see how far I could move up and ended up making a pass for the lead on the last lap. Then a little mistake let Trystan get back by me. It was close but I still salvaged second.”Webb had a strong third overall result but felt he was missing the intensity to get the wins: “It wasn’t exactly the result that I hoped for. That first moto, I hung onto their coattails but couldn’t really challenge for the top two spots. In the second moto, I worked my way to the front but then Colton managed to get by me and he had the moto until he got taken down. I held the insides everywhere to keep Trystan behind me and it was good to get our first moto win. I did all I could in that final moto but I rode a little tight. It was definitely a more technical track today but I realized I have been training for longer Extreme races in the woods and I am missing some of the intensity needed for EnduroCross. We will come back tomorrow and try to improve.”
2020 Glen Helen AMA Super EnduroCross Round 3 Overall Results
- Trystan Hart, 2-2-1, KTM
- Colton Haaker, 1-3-2, Husqvarna
- Cody Webb, 2-2-3, Sherco
- Cooper Abbott, 4-5-5, KTM
- Max Gerston, 5-6-4, Beta
- Benjamin Herrera, 6-8-7, Beta
- Noah Kepple, 9-4-9, Husqvarna
- Cory Graffunder, 7-12-6, Yamaha
- William Riordan, 12-11-8, KTM
- Spencer Wilton, 14-7-10, KTM
- Ron Commo, 11-13-11, Beta
- Ty Cullins, 16-9-12, TM
- Wally Palmer, 13-10-14, Kawasaki
- Anthony Johnson, 10-15-15, KTM
- Daniel Lewis, 15-14-13, Husqvarna
- Ryder Leblond, 8-16-16, KTM
In the Amateur/Intermediate main event, Joshua Fout took the win on a Yamaha. Tyler Smith was second on a Husqvarna and Ryan Gouveia rounded out the podium on a TM.
Craig Thompson won the Vet class for the second race in a row on his Husqvarna. Ryan Gouveia had his second podium of the day in second and Tod Sciaqua round out the podium on a GasGas Trials bike.
The riders will be back in action at Glen Helen for round four on Friday, October 30th. The final two rounds, originally planned for Boise, Idaho have been rescheduled to Glen Helen due to Covid-19 restrictions. The fifth and sixth rounds will take place on Monday, November 2nd and Tuesday, November 3rd.
