TRIUMPH 250 MX BIKE REVEALED AT LA COLISEUM

Ricky Carmichael and Jeff Stanton gave the public its first real look at the soon-to-be released Triumph 250 motocross bike this week. They took a few laps around the SMX track at the LA Coliseum before the final round of the Supermotocross playoffs on Saturday. Both riders looked like they were already very familiar with the bikes, which appeared to be close to production. The ultimate release date was announced to be November 28, 2023. The official press release from Triumph follows:

Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time, at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday 23 September, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. Spectators witnessed two new Triumph motocross bikes enter the arena to a blaze of pyrotechnics and fanfare.

The hotly anticipated new production-specification bike was ridden by Jeff ‘Six Time’ Stanton, who won his last Championship at the Coliseum and is the current manager of Triumph’s Adventure Experience in the US. He was joined by the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, whose bike featured his own graphics and non-standard specification components.

The date for the full reveal of the new bike was announced as 28 November 2023 on giant screens around the stadium.

Talking to his fellow commentators after his ride, Ricky Carmichael said:

“I’m so happy to finally show the fans what we’ve been working on for the past 4 years. The bike feels great, it looks great, and it’s fast. I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered and I can’t wait until we can share the final details on November 28th.”

Jeff Stanton added: “The Coliseum is a special place for me, and to be back here on the Triumph is an absolutely honor for me. The new graphics look like nothing else in the paddock and give the bike a really sharp and distinctive new look that I think the fans are going to love.”

Watch the bike in action at the Coliseum here.

To mark the moment, Triumph also launched its new Triumph Racing website and social channels. Follow the action @OfficialTriumphRacing on Instagram and Facebook.