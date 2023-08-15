TRIUMPH 2024 MOTOCROSS ENGINE : ALL NEW ENGINE PLATFORM

Triumph has official shown the world its all new motocross engine design for the bike they plan on releasing later this year. A panel of test riders, team managers and engineers all told us how great it is but didn’t really give us any in-depth information on it. Looks like in less than a month we will see it in action. Below is the video and all the information we received from Triumph officially.

In Episode 2 of Vision to Reality, Ricky Carmichael, Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, and Stephen “Scuba” Westfall are joined by Vincent Bereni for a behind the scenes look at Triumph’s highly anticipated motocross engine.

Stay tuned! RC Rides in Episode 3, coming 5th September.