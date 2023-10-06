TREY CANARD TO RACE HONDA CR ELECTRIC PROTO

Well it’s not a 2-Stroke but Honda has brought back the “CR” , it’s electric and Trey Canard is set to race it later this month at the All Japan Motocross Championship. The images provided by Honda look more like a production model than what we have been seeing at trade shows since 2019. The official release from Honda is below.

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that it will enter the electric motocrosser CR ELECTRIC PROTO in the D.I.D All Japan Motocross Championship 2023 Round 8, Saitama Toyopet Cup, in the IA1 class, to be held at Off Road Village (Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture) on October 28 and 29.

This will be Honda’s first attempt to enter a Honda-developed electric motorcycle in an official race, and will make a wildcard appearance as Team HRC, operated by HRC. Trey Canard (33 years old), 2010 AMA Pro Motocross 250 class champion and current team advisor for American Honda Motor Co., Inc., will ride the CR ELECTRIC PROTO at the event.