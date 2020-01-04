TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS

American Honda rider and 2019 NGPC Series Pro class National Champion Trevor Stewart announced on his social media that he and JCR Honda team owner Johnny Campbell could not come to a support agreement for the 2020 season. Stewart who was initially under contract to the team through the 2020 season and Campbell mutually agreed to terminate the contract both wishing the other good luck in the future. Below is what Stewart said on his social media:

Trevor Stewart : “Want to thank @jcrhonda for a tremendous 3 years of racing with them. I was a young kid with big dreams and big shoes to fill & I did my best to do just that. I want to thank @johnnycampbell11xfor believing in me & being a huge inspiration to do my best & work harder than I ever could imagine. I want to thank @gageday for a perfect motorcycle at every race that got us 2 championships, and always putting a smile on my face when days weren’t so killer! All in all, a huge thank you to JCR Honda, the Campbell family, all of our team sponsors, and everybody that helped our team & myself reach goals that myself never felt quite attainable. Cheers to the next chapter.”

We have talked to sources close Stewart and hear he is working on his own deal for the 2020 season with some great early success . At this point he will probably be on a Honda at round one of the NGPC series in two weeks but it will definitely be backed by different sponsors. If you would like to be apart of Trevor Stewarts program for the 2020 season he can be contacted via his email: [email protected]