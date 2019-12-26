TRAIL FIXES: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

TRAIL FIXES

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I was recently on a big trail ride with a group when one of the guys had a big get-off and broke his side cover. It was leaking oil. My question is, what is the best fix when you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere and have to get the machine home?

Big Jim

There are several hand-mixable epoxy putty repair kits that work nicely for an off-roader since they are small and easily totable. I have used both Moose Quick Steel and JB Weld SteelStik. Both are activated by working the putty by hand so that it forms an industrial-strength polymer compound that can be molded into shape to patch or repair a damaged case. The mixture usually sets in about five minutes, resists heat and hardens under 15 minutes. Both products work on just about anything, except possibly rubber. The serious trail rider should never leave home without a tube of one of these products in his or her butt bag.