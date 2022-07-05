TPI 2-STROKE OILS: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

TEXAS TEA

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

What is the best oil to run in the current TPI machines? I just purchased a 2021 Husqvarna TE250 and want the machine to go the distance.

Ryan Chef

via [email protected]

Although the current models are oil injected, eliminating the hassle of pre-mixing and the two-stroke-muffler drool, there are still factors to consider when picking your lubrication. Most oils are synthetic-based, like Motorex Cross Power 2T, Maxima Formula K2 and Motul 710 2T, while Blendzall Ultra TPI makes a castor-based TPI oil. The synthetics will be cleaner for the internals over long periods of time. In testing, we have had excellent results with Blendzall, as it offers strong protection and a scent you could wear out to dinner. It does leave carbon deposits on your head, piston and power valve after time. Dedicated injector oil is best.

