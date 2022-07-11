TOTH TOPS WORLD SPRINT ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Josh Toth won eight of 12 tests at this weekend’s Sprint Enduro World Championship in Sandy Level, Virginia, to claim the 2022 Sprint Enduro World Championship crown, topping his FMF/KTM Factory Racing teammate Kailub Russell by a full minute after two days of competition.

Kailub Russell won the first Cross test in Sunday’s mud as well as the first Enduro test, however, Toth gained nearly 10 seconds on Russell in the second Enduro test, which pretty much sealed the deal for Toth. Russell came out of retirement to compete in the race, and admitted it took a while to get in the hang of things.

Tely Energy Racing KTM’s Liam Draper was sitting second after Saturday’s event, but settled for third overall after Russell picked up the pace.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong turned in an impressive ride for fourth, with especially fast times in the Enduro test.

“I felt good in the Enduro test,’ said DeLong. “I need to work on my grass track skills. This was my first time using DOT tires and I struggled a bit (the event also doubled as an ISDE camp for Team USA, so the riders used the “eco” tires to get used to them for the event in France). I struggled early on yesterday just trying to figure it out, the first two tests, then I finally got the hang of it.

Despite having an up and down weekend, Phoenix Honda Racing’s Cody Barnes won the Pro 2 class with a fifth overall finish. He too was struggling with the DOT tires.

RPM Racing KTM’s Dante Oliveira, who races on the west coast, was a bit out of his element in the eastern woods, but still came away with sixth overall.

USA ISDE team manager Antti Kallonen held an ISDE Camp in conjunction with the Sprint Enduro World Championship so that the US squad could start to get used to DOT tires and the maintenance work that is part of the ISDE event. This year’s ISDE will be held in Le Puy en Valey, France, from August 29 through September 3.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Kailub Russell (KTM)

3. Liam Draper (KTM)

4. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

5. Cody Barnes (Hon)

6. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

7. Jason Tino (KTM)

8. Cole Forbes (KTM)

9. Cade Henderson (KTM)

10. Mateo Oliveira (KTM)