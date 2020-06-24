TOMAC AND CIANCIARULO RETURN TO KAWASAKI FOR 2021

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announces Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will return to the Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team for the 2021 season. The Monster Energy Kawasaki riders aboard KX™450 motorcycles will feature the newly-crowned 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Champion and three-time defending AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Tomac, and reigning 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Cianciarulo, after a successful rookie season of supercross winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and capturing two podium finishes during the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag