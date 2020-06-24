TOMAC AND CIANCIARULO RETURN TO KAWASAKI FOR 2021

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announces Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will return to the Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team for the 2021 season. The Monster Energy Kawasaki riders aboard KX™450 motorcycles will feature the newly-crowned 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Champion and three-time defending AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Tomac, and reigning 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Cianciarulo, after a successful rookie season of supercross winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and capturing two podium finishes during the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season.