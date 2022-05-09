TMV MOTORCYCLE PARTS: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Jeremy from TMV Motorcycle Parts fills us in on three popular items for 2022.

REAR CHAINGUIDE: The TMV replacement chainguide housing features an aluminum chassis that is available in red, blue, and grey anodized finishes while being designed to use the OEM wear block and hardware. This item is made to fit select Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki four- and two-stroke models.

CLUTCH KIT: Made with high-quality materials, the steel plates feature a pin-planished finish to increase surface area for improved oil adhesion, while the friction plates use a cork-based material impregnated with aluminum particles for improved wear and heat resistance. Every TMV clutch kit includes enough plates to completely replace the OEM unit.

LEVER KITS: Designed to be a direct OEM replacement, the TMV clutch and brake-lever kits feature an aluminum construction with a polished or painted black finish and are the same size and shape as stock.

For more information on the complete line of TMV Motorcycle Parts products, go to www.dominuscorp.com.