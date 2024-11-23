TM MOTORCYCLES RETURN!

TM motorcycles are coming back to the U.S.! That’s the word from 71 Powersports LLC of Reno, Nevada. The official website is under construction, but you can register for information at https://71powersports.com/

The press release follows:

71 Powersports LLC is thrilled to announce its official launch as the official importer and distributor of TM Moto Srl in in the United States. Founded by Cam Mitchell, a former amateur motocross racer and lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, joined by a team with many years of industry experience, this partnership aims to establish a strong foundation prioritizing stability, growth and solid support.

After a two-year hiatus from the USA market, TM Moto Srl and 71 Powersports LLC are very excited to begin delivering the fine Italian motorcycles back to the USA as quickly as possible. TM Moto Srl has undergone several changes and is eager to make a significant impact in the off-road market with a bold new color scheme, key updates, and limited edition colors that celebrate TM’s racing heritage. The MX lineup features exciting new developments, including an all-new 125cc electric start engine ready for production after years of development. Additionally, the 125, 250, and 300 2-stroke MX bikes are now offered in both carbureted and fuel-injected models. The factory KYB fork is now available as another additional option when ordering a custom bike.

The EN lineup follows a similar pattern, offering consumers the same engine options and flexibility between carbureted and fuel-injected models, as has been available since 2019. With the addition of the Standard editions and Corse editions, TM Moto EN models aim to serve a wider range of riders than ever before. The Standard edition will come equipped with softer engine and suspension settings to answer the call for an easier bike to ride. The Corse edition is unleased and aimed at pro level racing with a more aggressive setup and key component additions.

71 Powersports LLC has begun rebuilding the US dealer network, with the first shipment of motorcycles being prepared now for a fast delivery. Customers will also have the option to custom order motorcycles to their specifications before they leave the factory and air freight will be used for fast delivery on special orders.