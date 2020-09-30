TM MOTORCYCLES FOR 2021

TM has shown most of its new motorcycles for 2021. The small Italian company has a very large line of two-strokes and four-strokes in both motocross and enduro configuration. The features that they all have in common are KYB forks, TM-made rear shocks, hand-welded aluminum frames, hydraulic clutches and a combination of Nissin and Brembo brakes. Many of the two-strokes offer transfer port fuel injection, similar to that seen on motorcycles that come out of the KTM factory. Here’s a look at the bikes and the prices that TM USA will be asking for them.
