TM 250MX-E: 2-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

TM is a small Italian company that has proven itself time and time again by going toe to toe with the giants of the motorcycle industry. The company’s 250 two-stroke motocrosser is the most sophisticated machine in its class, with an electronic powervalve, electric start and a twin-beam aluminum frame. In this episode of the Dirt Bike 2-Stroke Video Series, we take it through its paces at Glen Helen Raceway as we prepare for our upcoming 250 Two-Stroke Motocross shootout. Be sure to check out our other 250 two-stroke videos, here.