TM 250 MX: RAW VIDEO

The TM 250 is a blend of old-school two-stroke thinking with modern technology. Racing fans often say that if two-stroke motocrossers had received the same development as four-strokes over the years, then racing would look and sound very differently today. Well, TM is a small Italian company that has given two-strokes just as much emphasis as the other bikes in its line–perhaps more. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the aluminum-frame, electronic power-valve TM 250 MX in this segment of our Raw video series.
