THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL MOTOCROSS RESULTS

It was a day of damage control for the points leaders in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado. Both Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis came off great weekends at the last round in Florida, hoping to again score the overall wins in their respective classes. Neither succeeded at that, but both of them landed on the podium and are in the drivers seats going into the series finale next week in Pala, California.

450 RESULTS

Adam Cianciarulo was the fastest qualifier of the day and pulled a confident holeshot in moto one. He would lead the entire moto without challenge, although fellow 450 rookie Chase Sexton never lost sight of the leader. Zach Osborne rode a lonely race in third place for the first half of the race, then Eli Tomac came to life, turning the fastest times of the entire day in the late laps. Tomac passed Osborne, who later reported he had jammed in foot early in the race and was trying to deal with considerable pain

The second moto saw Marvin Musquin get the holeshot only to be immediately swallowed up by Cianciarulo and Osborne. Tomac wasn’t as far back at the start of this race, and after spending most of the race in fourth, he came alive, catching and passing both Osborne and Cianciarulo to take the lead. Osborne seemed to get a charge of late-race energy as well, catching up to Ciaciarulo for a dramatic duel to the flag. Cianciarulo made two costly mistakes in the closing laps; first allowing Osborne past, then hitting the Husky rider’s rear wheel and flying off the track. At the flag, it was Tomac, Osborne and Cianciarulo far ahead of fourth place Christian Craig. Tomac earned the overall win with his 3-1 score over Cianciarulo and Osborne.

1 Eli Tomac 3/1

2 Adam Cianciarulo 1/3

3 Zachary Osborne 4/2

4 Chase Sexton 2/5

5 Christian Craig 7/4

6 Marvin Musquin 6/8

7 Max Anstie 9/6

8 Benny Bloss 14/7

9 Justin Bogle 12/9

10 Jake Masterpool 13/10

11 Fredrik Noren 11/13

12 Justin Barcia 5/37

13 Blake Baggett 8

14 John Short 17/12

15 Grant Harlan 20/11

16 Justin Rodbell 16/15

17 Ben LaMay 15/16

18 Broc Tickle 10/39

19 Isaac Teasdale 18/14

20 Tyler Bowers 19/18

21 Jeremy Smith 21/17

22 Richard Taylor 23/19

23 Matthew Hubert 28/20

24 McClellan Hile 25/22

25 Scott Meshey 22/26

26 William Clason 24/27

27 Adam Enticknap 29/24

28 Dalton Dyer 26/28

29 Austin Root 34/21

30 Tristan Lane 32/23

31 Jerry Lorenz III 30/25

32 Connor Olson 27/29

33 Nathen LaPorte 33/31

34 Cole Shondeck 31/36

35 Carter Stephenson 37/33

36 Matthew Toth 35/35

37 Nick Schmidt 36/38

38 Alex Ray 39/40

39 Jorge Rubalcava 30

40 Jeffrey Walker 32

41 Dominic DeSimone 34

42 Joseph Savatgy 38

43 Felix Lopez 40

250 RESULTS

Dylan Ferrandis was the class of moto one, winning with apparent ease over his teammates Justin Cooper and Shane McElrath. Jeremy Martin was fourth in that race watching his championship hopes face. In the second race, however, he started better while Justin Cooper got the holeshot. Ferrandis was buried back in ninth early in the race. He passed a few riders, then found himself back in ninth after falling and a skirmish with Hunter Lawrence. Ferrandis settled into his familiar routine, picking off one rider after another. In the end, he could move no higher than thrid place. Jeremy Martin made a few attempts at passing Cooper, but had to settle for second. in the motoand third overall. It was Cooper’s first win of the second.

1 Justin Cooper 2/1

2 Dylan Ferrandis 1/3

3 Jeremy Martin 4/2

4 Shane McElrath 3/5

5 Hunter Lawrence 5/4

6 Jett Lawrence 6/6

7 Jo Shimoda 7/8

8 Mitchell Harrison 8/9

9 Jarrett Frye 9/10

10 Carson Mumford 13/11

11 Alex Martin 12/12

12 Dilan Schwartz 10/15

13 Nathanael Thrasher 11/16

14 Brandon Hartranft 22/7

15 Mitchell Falk 14/14

16 Joseph Crown 40/13

17 Preston Kilroy 15/19

18 Joshua Varize 19/18

19 Jerry Robin 16/37

20 Jesse Flock 21/17

21 Derek Kelley 18/20

22 Nick Gaines 17/40

23 Gared Steinke 23/21

24 Derek Drake 20

25 Gage Schehr 25/22

26 Zack Williams 27/23

27 Curren Thurman 26/25

28 Kai Aiello 28/24

29 Ezra Hastings 29/27

30 Kevin Moranz 24/34

31 Wade Brommel 33/26

32 Maxwell Sanford 32/29

33 Gerhard Matamoros 31/30

34 Robert Fitch, Jr. 34/28

35 Lane Shaw 36/32

36 Blake Ashley 30/39

37 Jake Pinhancos 31

38 Otto Berton 33

39 Cameron Mcadoo 35

40 Kyle Greeson 35

41 Tyler Lowe 36

42 Colton Eigenmann 37

43 RJ Hampshire 38

44 Jacob Bork 38

45 Mason Gonzales 39