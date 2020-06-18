THROWBACK THURSDAY: ICONIC MOTOCROSS MOMENTS CAPTURED

The dirt bike world is relatively young all things considered, but during its 50 or so years there have numerous ‘iconic’ moments captured on film. From the days of black and white photography where the shooter needed to use a light meter and know their F-stops, to current digital cameras that are complete magic, seizing that one moment in time has provided all of us with ingrained memories. We are going to share with you the most Iconic Photos that we believe helped to shape and symbolize the world of dirt bikes.

Here’s the kickoff to Throwback Thursdays Iconic Motocross moments captured.

Roger DeCoster grabbed the hole shot at the Carlsbad USGP IN 1973. Maico’s Willie Bauer sits on his rear fender with John Banks, John DeSoto, Bengt Aberg, Brad Lackey and Tim Hart in tow.
Dirt Bike Magazine had the same start on the cover of their October 1973 issue.

 

 

 

