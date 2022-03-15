THNDRCRAKR YZ250 PROJECT REVEAL : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we get some more insight from Charles Lytle at mXrevival on his latest Yamaha YZ250 build “THNDRCRAKR” and reveal the completed bike studio shots. Don’t forget you can win this machine, all the details are at the bottom of this post. In our 2-Stroke Behind the build section this week we keep the mXrevival theme going with their “T1000” Honda CR250 build.

Three solid months of building, stripping, coating, vapor blasting, shipping packages & coordinating with our Build Team – THNDRCRAKR is Revived!

Good Bones: THNDRCRAKR started it’s build process as a clapped-out 2002 YZ250. Missing wheels, wasted crank bearings, and a cylinder with the Nikasil worn right out of it we’re some staples of this bike’s previous condition.

Details Galore: Whether it’s one-off, vapor blasted, handmade, DLC coated, 3D printed, anodized, powdercoated, re-plated, replaced, laser etched, or Cerakoted…. it’s on this bike! mXrevival aims to please & we went overboard to build a bike someone will be pumped to win.

More coatings and all the fasteners have been replaced using items from Bolt Hardware.

3-D printed brake cable guides with some custom items for the swingarm and master cylinder.

The THDRCRAKR has an anodized head from Phat Heads and some custom engraving.

Here is another angle of the hand-built cone pipe from HYGGE.

Last Chance: On April 1st at midnight, your chances to win this fully revived YZ250 from mXrevival go out the window! Don’t end the race with a DNF – you’ve got just a few days left to make it happen.

To Learn More & Enter:

-You can learn more about the THNDRCRAKR YZ250 Build & Giveaway by subscribing to the mXrevival YouTube Channel or by visiting www.mXrevival.com Check it out here: https://youtu.be/8UXmRiGb_54 -Our latest YouTube video covers 100% of the build details, live stream giveaway dates, and a HUGE list of MX parts that will be awarded during the grand finale – when THNDRKRAKR will also be awarded to one lucky winner. Donate today for your chance to win mXrevival’s THNDRCRAKR YZ250 Build. Your donation will help Road 2 Recovery provide aid to fallen MX heroes, as well as our dear friend and fellow bike builder, Cameron Niemela, in his second battle with Leukemia. Thank you all so much for keeping this contest EPIC! -Charles // mXrevival

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

In 50 years of existence, Dirt Bike Magazine has never started off a build the same way as the MX Revival T-1000 Honda CR250R. We wanted to give an unknown bike builder a chance for some exposure, so naturally we did what any modern company would do—we asked our social media followers for some recommendations. Charles Lytle from MX Revival was the overwhelming crowd favorite. After a couple of hours of initial phone conversation, Charles was confirmed as our next builder, and the project officially started.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR COMPLETE STORY