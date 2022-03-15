THNDRCRAKR YZ250 PROJECT REVEAL : TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we get some more insight from Charles Lytle at mXrevival on his latest Yamaha YZ250 build “THNDRCRAKR” and reveal the completed bike studio shots. Don’t forget you can win this machine, all the details are at the bottom of this post. In our 2-Stroke Behind the build section this week we keep the mXrevival theme going with their “T1000” Honda CR250 build.
More coatings and all the fasteners have been replaced using items from Bolt Hardware.
3-D printed brake cable guides with some custom items for the swingarm and master cylinder.
The THDRCRAKR has an anodized head from Phat Heads and some custom engraving.
Here is another angle of the hand-built cone pipe from HYGGE.
2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD
In 50 years of existence, Dirt Bike Magazine has never started off a build the same way as the MX Revival T-1000 Honda CR250R. We wanted to give an unknown bike builder a chance for some exposure, so naturally we did what any modern company would do—we asked our social media followers for some recommendations. Charles Lytle from MX Revival was the overwhelming crowd favorite. After a couple of hours of initial phone conversation, Charles was confirmed as our next builder, and the project officially started.
CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR COMPLETE STORY
Comments are closed.