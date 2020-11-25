Are you an aspiring dirt bike rider? Then you know that this exciting but perilous activity poses numerous challenges. To overcome them, you need to be prepared for all kinds of circumstances.

An experienced dirt bike rider is well aware of the plethora of accessories and tools required for them to own before they can set off on the road. Forgetting one of them or choosing the wrong one can lead to awful consequences.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! This ultimate guide explains why and what things every dirt bike rider needs, so go on and give this a read.

What Are the Things Every Dirt Bike Rider Needs?

There are countless options for you to choose from, but it is not possible to own all of them. Of course, there are the essential things every dirt bike rider needs than some other ones that will come in handy only during specific incidents.

Here is a proper list of things that will prove to be useful for every dirt biker:

1. Protective Gear

The phrase “safety comes first” is perfect to describe the purpose of owning protective gear. A dirt bike rider will come across muddy conditions and hazardous roads, which makes them susceptible to accidents. It is best to always be on guard in order to keep from harm’s way.

• Helmet

As your common sense will tell you, this is standard gear for every bike rider regardless of the road they take. Try out different helmets to find one that fits you firmly while maintaining flexibility.

Other things to consider are if there is enough ventilation as you will get sweaty and if it’s lightweight. Be critical when it comes to helmets because it protects your brain and jaw from any serious injuries.

• Knee Braces and Elbow Pads

Getting your knees and elbows injured is very common when it comes to bike riding. They control sweat and act as safeguards during a crash. Some people also buy body armor, neck braces, and elbow guards for extra security, but they tend to hamper the rider’s maneuverability. If you’re not a beginner, you can do without these items.

• Goggles

As you can guess, goggles prevent dust, bugs, water, or snow from getting into your eyes, so it is a necessity for a bike rider no matter what the weather conditions are.

Furthermore, if any piece of trash or rocks on the ground comes flying at you when you’re traveling at high speed, your vision will not be hampered. Opt for a type of goggles that is a good combination with your helmet.

• Gloves

Gloves are not only helpful to get a good grip on your bike but also when you fall on the ground. They keep your fingers and knuckles warm and prevent blisters. Again, do buy ones that fit your right and are made of good quality fabric.

2. Proper Clothing

Proper clothing is significant because the conditions you are going to face are not ideal, so you must ensure it.

• Jersey

Instead of wearing regular clothes, opt for jerseys because they’re light to wear, easy to wash, and dry. Tuck them in your pants, so they do not fly upwards and distract you from driving.

Some jerseys come with an elbow padding, so you get double your money’s worth. In case you fall off your bike, not much damage will be done to your chest area. Besides, some jerseys have pockets, so you get more storage space.

• Pants

When you’re driving, you need to be in a particular position. Good pants ensure that you can bend your knee, your back is covered, and you can stretch in any direction you like.

• Boots and Socks

Invest in the best quality boots and socks that will shield your feet and ankles. Make sure they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Also, you need to check whether both your knee guard and boots fit your entire leg in an apt shape.

3. Miscellaneous Items

These few items are intended to make the rider cautious before the start of the ride.

• Bike GPS Computer

You’ll need a bike GPS computer as well as it will offer your accurate directions and loads of other things. If you are looking for a quality GPS computer, you can check the Garmin edge 1030.

Gear Bag

Gear bags allow you to pack all your gears as well as tools and store them in one place. It eliminates the chances of leaving anything behind, so you don’t have to check if all the necessary items are in one place every time you go out.

• Hydration Pack

You should have hydration packs to quench your thirst from all the riding and racing. Taking care of your body must be your utmost priority. You do not want to lay unconscious on an open and possibly unknown road.

• Corrosion Prevention

It is pretty obvious that you’ll have to clean your bike often to get rid of the dirt and prevent its wear. Tools such as exhaust plug and radiator guards protect your bike’s engine and radiators, respectively. Without these installed into your bike, you’ll have to pay even more to get it fixed.

• Chain Wax and Pump

Every once in a while, your chain needs to be lubricated, and your tire needs to be pumped. This will prevent your chains from rusting and your tires from losing traction.

• Tie Downs or Locks

Now that you have ensured your safety, your bike requires some too. Heavy-duty locks prevent your bike from getting stolen. Tie-downs are affordable equipment that keeps your bike secure if you’re transferring it from one place to another.

Get These Things for a Dirt Bike Rider Today!

Comfort is of paramount importance when it comes to choosing all the accessories for an enjoyable dirt bike riding experience. Always bear in mind that this is somewhat of dangerous activity, so investing a few thousand bucks will go a long way.

You cannot go wrong with the aforementioned complete list of things every dirt bike rider needs. No more confusion, go to the store and get yourself these items!