THE WEEKLY FEED: WARREN REID, A COMPETITIVE DIRT BIKE UNDER $5000?

Kayo is known for their small to mid sized ATVs. Their goal is to introduce new riders to the fun and excitement of off-road riding and for 2020 they are introducing several dirt bikes to their lineup. This is the Kayo K6-R 250 and if looks are any measuring device, we’re impressed. The $4499.00 retail price is pretty tasty too!

WARRANTY 6 Months Limited ENGINE 249cc SOHC 4-stroke COOLING Water-cooled TRANSMISSION Manual 6 speed FRONT SUSPENSION Inverted forks REAR SUSPENSION Single shock FRONT BRAKES Nissin disc 240mm REAR BRAKES Nissin disc 240mm FRONT TIRES 80/100 - 21" REAR TIRES 110/90 - 19" DIMENSIONS L 86 x W 32.125 x H 49.75" SEAT HEIGHT 37.5" WHEELBASE 58.5" GROUND CLEARANCE 13.125" FUEL CAPACITY 1.8 gallons WEIGHT 245 Lbs.

https://www.ridekayo.com/

