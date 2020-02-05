THE WEEKLY FEED: WARREN REID, A COMPETITIVE DIRT BIKE UNDER $5000?

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Warren Reid

Warren Reid grew up in Southern California and rose to stardom during the 1970s and the dawn of motocross. He honed his racing prowess in the hot bed of So Cal tracks, worked for FMF welding pipes and earned a factory ride with Honda in 1977 where he won Trans-AM Support title. He went on to race for Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and after retiring, actually started racing flat track, speedway and represented ATK in off-road events and the Austrian GP! This shot came from Mark Kiel frozen at the 1976 Saddleback Trans AMA race.

 

 

NEWS

Red Bull Day in the Dirt will have an event at Dade City Raceway (36722 State Rd 52, Dade City, FL 33525) March 13-15, 2020. Registration opens on February 1, 2020.

For more information- www.dayinthedirtdownsouth.com

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

Ken’s Instagram post reflects his feelings about his performance in Oakland. We blotted out the flowery verbiage, but you get the message.

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

View this post on Instagram

🦄

A post shared by billybolt. (@billybolt57) on

 

PHOTO ESSAY: IN THE TRENCHES

 

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Billy Bolt has been a tear in the SuperEnduro series and extended his points lead with a victory in Budapest, Hungary. Photo Future7Media

 

Great Britain’s Nathan Watson digs deep at the Red Bull Romaniacs .  Photo by Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool /

 

Colton Haaker dances at the Red Bull Outliers in Calgary, Canada. Photo by Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?

Kayo is known for their small to mid sized ATVs. Their goal is to introduce new riders to the fun and excitement of off-road riding and for 2020 they are introducing several dirt bikes to their lineup. This is the Kayo K6-R 250 and if looks are any measuring device, we’re impressed. The $4499.00 retail price is pretty tasty too!

WARRANTY 6 Months Limited

ENGINE 249cc SOHC 4-stroke

COOLING Water-cooled

TRANSMISSION Manual 6 speed

FRONT SUSPENSION Inverted forks

REAR SUSPENSION Single shock

FRONT BRAKES Nissin disc 240mm

REAR BRAKES Nissin disc 240mm

FRONT TIRES 80/100 - 21"

REAR TIRES 110/90 - 19"

DIMENSIONS L 86 x W 32.125 x H 49.75"

SEAT HEIGHT 37.5"

WHEELBASE 58.5"

GROUND CLEARANCE 13.125"

FUEL CAPACITY 1.8 gallons

WEIGHT 245 Lbs.

 

 

https://www.ridekayo.com/

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The 1984 Husqvarna WR400 was a gem, and in my mind the last of the great Swedish off-road machines. They’d water-cooled it, the power was transparent and useable, the weight was still manageable and the rear suspension was the latest generation canted Ohlins shocks. When things started going to a single shock, all of the Husky’s gained tonnage and they ditched the mid-sized 400 powerplant for the big pistoned 500 and the fun off-road woods machine was replaced with a bruiser that worked for Baja but not in my little mecca.
