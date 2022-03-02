THE WEEKLY FEED: WARDY ’82 ANAHEIM SX • SOCIAL POSTS • YAMAHA WR500 • MOUSSE BALLS?

BLAST FROM THE PAST: WARDY

This is a bit long, shows the brutality of the course, just how good the top athletes are and a good amount of coverage for the rank and file GNCC racers.

https://shop.kurtcaselli.com/

Mr. Wolf’s Mousse Balls are the link between versatility of an inner tube and the anti-puncture and performance features of a traditional mousse. Thanks to the innovative and patented segmented structure it is possible to completely customize the firmness according to terrain conditions and rider preference. Mousse Balls are suitable for any brand or size of tire and offer easy mounting compared to a traditional mousse. They are ready-to-ride from the very first minute with optimal performance in any type of terrain. Another benefit of the patented segmented structure and the higher surface/volume ratio is the operating temperatures drop up to 33% which greatly improves durability. How much life you can get out of a set is greatly increased with the ability to be regenerated using the two extra “balls” contained in each package.

Front or rear $189.99

www.InnTeck-USA.com

GODSPEED DAVE BROSIUS

This man was a true friend to everyone he met in the off-road racing world. Dave was a huge supporter of desert racing, he was a gifted announcer and was loved by every racer he came in contact with. I met Dave back in the 80s when he was working for Sunoco Racing fuel. Our lives crossed every year at a myriad of events, from EnduroCross, to Best in the Desert races, GPs and one off events where somehow, we would hook up. We talked about our girls, we talked bikes and we talked about our aging carcasses. I will miss him greatly.

Drive fast- take chances!