THE WEEKLY FEED: VINTAGE MOTO • EXTREME ENDURO VIDEOS • NEW EQUIPMENT

BLAST FROM THE PAST: POMEROY-KARSMAKERS TRANS-AMA BATTLE

Trans AMA 1974, Sears Point. Number one Pierre Karsmakers won the National title in 1973, He won seven of 12 standalone rounds in the premier 500cc class on his way to the 1973 500cc National Championship. Mark Kiel captured him battling with Bultaco's Jim Pomeroy.
FMF KTM FACTORY RACING’S KAILUB RUSSELL INJURY UPDATE
The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has confirmed that seven-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell will continue fighting for an eighth-consecutive title at next weekend’s race following an optimistic evaluation from his doctor. Russell suffered a race-ending crash while battling for the early lead at last Sunday’s Burr Oak GNCC and the doctor confirmed through an MRI that he sustained a PCL and lateral meniscus tear, along with some damage to smaller ligaments and a bone bruise on his femur. Russell will undergo physical therapy throughout the next week and he will be READY TO RACE next weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. With three rounds to go, Russell holds a 55-point lead in the Overall National Championship standings.

 

Leatt’s dedication to rider safety and scientific approach to riding gear is distinct in their advanced new 2021 range of Moto Helmets, including the 9.5 Carbon and 8.5 Composite.

The helmets feature cutting-edge brain injury reduction technology with four densities of impact foam. Remarkably lightweight, with an advanced ventilation system, their 2021 helmets meet and exceed safety standards, as well as expectations. Available in a broad range of striking colors to suit all tastes, the 8.5 and 9.5 also come with a FREE pair of bulletproof Velocity goggles!

Leatt 9.5 Carbon

Leatt 8.5 Composite

www.leatt.com

 

www.slavensracing.com

 

KREFT MOTO SHOCK BODIES
New Premium Shock Bodies from Kreft Moto are eye-catching add-ons that perform even better than they look. These shock bodies fit KTM and Husqvarna models and feature a Kashima Coating that reduces friction by 76% over the OEM unit. By reducing overall friction, the rider experiences a more consistent and supple feel on the track or the trails. The Premium Shock Bodies are available for 2017 and up WP 50mm Linkage Shock and WP 46mm XPLOR PDS Shock. $150.00 

www.kreftmoto.com 

ALPINESTARS LIMITED EDITION ‘SQUAD 20’ TECH 10 BOOTS,   S-M8 HELMET, AND SUPERTECH JERSEY & PANTS

In tribute to this glorious celebration of the Thunder Valley National Motocross, Alpinestars has launched the Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boot, S-M8 helmet, and Supertech jersey and pants, allowing Motocross fans to wear the same head-to-toe gear on their local tracks that their idols compete in. Round 8 saw riders Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia in the gear and boots, Chase Sexton, full head-to-toe, and Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, Justin Cooper and a total of 10 riders sporting the ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boots.

The most technologically advanced and protective motocross boot in history, the CE-certified Tech 10 is unrivalled. The ‘Squad 20’ boots are complemented by the ‘Squad 20’ S-M8 helmet, Alpinestars’ definitive off-road helmet. Designed to be one of the most advanced, protective and performance enhancing helmets, the S-M8 blends comfort, light weight and the highest levels of protection in a sleek, ultra-ventilated design.

 www.alpinestars.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The Alligator Enduro, Daytona Beach. Circa the early 90s, I do remember I was racing Randy Hawkins back up machine and it was fast, agile and equipped to do a much better job in the palmettos than its current pilot. The event was tight, a very sit-down woods event with tons of over hanging foliage that killed my stand up style. I felt like someone was playing the drums on my upper body with tire irons! Needless to say, my results were less than stellar.
