THE WEEKLY FEED: VIDEO SPECIAL • HOT NEW PRODUCTS • SOCIALLY VIABLE POKES AND PRODS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Tommy Croft and Marty Smith leading the 250 Support class at the 1975 U.S.G.P. at Carlsbad on their ‘works’  Honda’s. C-Bad was packed with nearly 40,000 fans and a circuit that was hard as cement, fast and beat up. Thanks to Mark Kiel, another great snap!

 

NEWS

SOCIAL DISTORTION

2011- David Knight ‘honored’ to collect MBE (Standing for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire)

Mr Knight said: “The Queen asked if I was a TT rider and I explained that I ride off-road. She was very interested. It was an unbelievable experience and I was very honored. “I think I was more nervous about meeting her and getting my bow right than I have ever been before a race. I didn’t know what to expect but it was a day I will never forget.”

At the time, the 33-year-old had won the Enduro World Championship three times and was awarded the honor for services to motorsport. He had also won 10 British titles and four in the United States.

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

The GNCC video from the Mountaineer round was muddy and tough. Steward Baylor won and said that on the last lap he was fading like a 2-dollar Tee shirt.  This video shows just how tough the conditions were.

 

This is Mario Roman’s Go Pro footage from the Canadian Outlier’s Hard Enduro. It’s flat stunning how fast these guys go in tough to read terrain with monumental obstacles.

 

A bunch of dirt bike guys having fun off-road, there’s some good ‘smilers’ here.

 

SHOT OF THE WEEK

Beta’s Jonny Walker is one of the few EnduroCross pilots campaigning a two-stroke. At the Salt Lake City opener Walker struggles with inopportune crashes that kept him out of the hunt. He went 3-10-8 for eighth overall. Photo Diahann Tanke

 

GEARBAG

 

MOOSE RACING GEAR- FALL COLLECTION

Fall 2022 racewear collection. This fall, Moose Racing is setting the bar for performance vented gear with the new Sahara kit and our best-selling Qualifier gear. The Sahara gear is offered in five new colorways and Qualifier in four. Also releasing is the new Agroid youth vented gear in five new colorways. The performance fit chassis of Sahara offers extreme ease of movement on and off the bike with flexible and breathable materials.

 

Sahara pants features include: high density screen printed durable knee panels, pre-curved legs, lightweight ventilated polyester mesh, full-grain leather inner knee panels, a reinforced high denier rip-stop seat and knee, a 3-point waist adjustable system, and athletic fit stretch panels.

 

The Qualifier gear  is built with quality and fit in mind, but at a price that fits any rider’s budget. Pro-rider tested with a relaxed fit and a durable polyester construction; this gear can take on any ride. The jersey also features non-fading sublimated graphics and performance fitted cuffs. The pants feature high denier abrasion resistant materials, a pre-curved leg fit, 3-point waist adjustment, and a YKK® auto locking zipper. Offering the largest sizing range, the Qualifier jersey sizes are SM – 5X at $29.95-$31.95 and the pants size 28” – 54” waist at $79.95-89.95 MSRP.

 

 

 

nihiloconcepts.com

Polisport has a new range of water pump protectors for the Yamaha YZ250. Made of resistant plastic, the water pump is lightweight, and it is also quick and easy to assemble. Designed to fit the look of the bikes, it can protect the water pump from damage due to accidental ground contact and impacts. The new performance parts fit the new Yamaha YZ250 and are available in black and brand colors.

 

www.polisport.com 

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I’m the guy squishing the life out of the 1989 Suzuki RM 125, while my buddy Karel Kramer is slamming a Dr. Pepper. We’re just starting our 125 shootout, setting sag and bars for the test riders. Today’s shootouts are quite a bit more sophisticated with major factory involvement and FYI, we tried to use guys who fit into 28 pants, not 38s- so I was a bystander.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.