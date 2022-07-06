THE WEEKLY FEED: UNADILLA 250 GP 1988: THIS WAS PURE MOTO!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Kinney Jones captures Bob Hannah at Unadilla GP in 1988. This shot is flat outstanding! Watch the video shot by Gary Bailey, it shows Unadilla at its toughest, brutally natural, loamy dirt and the changing of the guard as Ricky Johnson dominated and Bob Hannah battled through the pack to take second. The 2-strokes singing is magical.

BEN KELLEY RE-SIGNS WITH FMF KTM FACTORY RACING THROUGH 2025

EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF KTM ADVENTURE AT THE 17TH ANNUAL KTM ADVENTURE RIDER RALLY IN IDAHO

KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce that the KTM Adventure Rider Rally is back on the calendar for 2022 with an entirely new format for participants to enjoy. One of the oldest and most popular events on the global KTM ADVENTURE RALLY calendar, the 17th running of this special event will welcome KTM riders from every part of the globe to experience the ultimate adventure September 16-18 at the picturesque Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho.

Featuring an all-new format, this year’s event will offer a designated loop for each day of riding, which includes options for all skill levels and a common lunch/gas spot supported by KTM. Participants will have a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the future of KTM ADVENTURE in the presence of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Dakar Rally Champion Kevin Benavides and KTM ambassador Chris Birch, as well as the chance to ride alongside both offroad experts – and other notable names – throughout the event.

As always, the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally is designed for KTM ADVENTURE and ENDURO owners but is open to all brands of street legal motorcycles. KTM RIDE ORANGE Street Demos will take place on Thursday to allow all participants the opportunity to participate in all rides on Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to register for the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally in Donnelly, Idaho, visit the official page.

