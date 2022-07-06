THE WEEKLY FEED: UNADILLA 250 GP 1988: THIS WAS PURE MOTO!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Kinney Jones captures Bob Hannah at Unadilla GP in 1988. This shot is flat outstanding! Watch the video shot by Gary Bailey, it shows Unadilla at its toughest, brutally natural, loamy dirt and the changing of the guard as Ricky Johnson dominated and Bob Hannah battled through the pack to take second. The 2-strokes singing is magical.

 

NEWS

BEN KELLEY RE-SIGNS WITH FMF KTM FACTORY RACING THROUGH 2025

KTM North America announced that Ben Kelley has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the FMF KTM Factory Racing team through the 2025 season. Kelley, the reigning GNCC XC1 Open Pro Champion, has proven to be a strong force in the Grand National Cross Country Series with an an undefeated record through the first six rounds of the 2022 season. Despite suffering an injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three rounds, Kelley still sits second overall and well within striking distance of the title with four rounds remaining in the series.

EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF KTM ADVENTURE AT THE 17TH ANNUAL KTM ADVENTURE RIDER RALLY IN IDAHO

 

KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce that the KTM Adventure Rider Rally is back on the calendar for 2022 with an entirely new format for participants to enjoy. One of the oldest and most popular events on the global KTM ADVENTURE RALLY calendar, the 17th running of this special event will welcome KTM riders from every part of the globe to experience the ultimate adventure September 16-18 at the picturesque Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho.

Featuring an all-new format, this year’s event will offer a designated loop for each day of riding, which includes options for all skill levels and a common lunch/gas spot supported by KTM. Participants will have a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the future of KTM ADVENTURE in the presence of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Dakar Rally Champion Kevin Benavides and KTM ambassador Chris Birch, as well as the chance to ride alongside both offroad experts – and other notable names – throughout the event.

As always, the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally is designed for KTM ADVENTURE and ENDURO owners but is open to all brands of street legal motorcycles. KTM RIDE ORANGE Street Demos will take place on Thursday to allow all participants the opportunity to participate in all rides on Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to register for the KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally in Donnelly, Idaho, visit the official page.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

SHOT OF THE WEEK

 

TWebb caught Kyle Redmond using his extreme skills to clear some timber on his dad’s property back in 2019. This was the maiden voyage of the 2019 GasGas EC300, the last version before being absorbed by the KTM machine.

 

GEAR BAG

www.slavensracing.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Back in ’91 I spent a good amount of time with the XR600. In fact I bought our test bike and made it street legal. As a proper dual sport bike I actually rode it out to several enduros, raced and then rode her home.
