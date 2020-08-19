THE WEEKLY FEED: TKO EXTREME ENDURO OUT TAKES• COOL VIDS• SOCIAL STABS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: GARY JONES-HONDA 1973

OUTTAKES FROM THE TKO

Jordan Ashburn

Borrowed his dad’s 2008 KDX200 and made it into the Main Event on the 12 year old machine. Jordan finished an incredible 11th overall.

CORY GRAFFUNDER GOES SHIRTLESS

Stifling heat and humidity had Cory dealing with the conditions by shedding clothes.

RYAN SIPES: MR. VERSATILITY

Ryan shows off his adaptability and tenacity when he was greeted with one of the rock gardens. Sipes got knocked out in TKO round 2 when he had problems on dry waterfall. These pics are of him getting the crowd pumped. Held his fist up when he made it. Crowd got into it.

COOPER ABBOTT

Cody Webb Cody Webb

Cody: “10th annual @tkoenduro this weekend and I was hoping to collect my seventh win at the race. Conserved energy in the morning races and was ready to throw down the hammer in the main. I charged and rode what felt like my best performance in the main, but wasn’t able to reel @trystanhart_84 back in. This competition is good for the sport and for me! It’s lit a fire under my butt and got me motivated more than ever. Always a good time being at the Trials Training Center and seeing friendly faces again. Shoutout to the @shercousa_officialFactory1 Racing Team and @cdr188for keeping my bike dialed all day. Thanks to @bass450r for keeping my body fresh. Next up is @revlimiterextreme end of September.”

