THE WEEKLY FEED: TKO EXTREME ENDURO OUT TAKES• COOL VIDS• SOCIAL STABS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: GARY JONES-HONDA 1973

Gary Jones won a National Championship for Yamaha in 1972, and was hired by Honda to help develop and campaign their new 250 Elsinore motocross machine. Jones defended his title, taking the 250 National Championship on the Honda, then abruptly switched teams again joining Can-Am who had Jimmy Ellis and Marty Tripes on their roster. Here’s Gary getting some hydration from the team. Notice the the retaining fence holding the fans away from the track- not too beefy.

OUTTAKES FROM THE TKO

Jordan Ashburn

Borrowed his dad’s 2008 KDX200 and made it into the Main Event on the 12 year old machine. Jordan finished an incredible 11th overall.

Photo Kenny King
CORY GRAFFUNDER GOES SHIRTLESS

Stifling heat and humidity had Cory dealing with the conditions by shedding clothes.

Photo Kenny King

 

RYAN SIPES: MR. VERSATILITY

Ryan shows off his adaptability and tenacity when he was greeted with  one of the rock gardens. Sipes got knocked out in TKO round 2 when he had problems on dry waterfall. These pics are of him getting the crowd pumped. Held his fist up when he made it. Crowd got into it.

Photo Kenny King
Photo Kenny King

 

COOPER ABBOTT

Cooper digging deep. Photo MJSMotophotos

 

codywebb2's profile picture Cody Webb
Photo MJSMotophotos

Cody: “10th annual @tkoenduro this weekend and I was hoping to collect my seventh win at the race. Conserved energy in the morning races and was ready to throw down the hammer in the main. I charged and rode what felt like my best performance in the main, but wasn’t able to reel @trystanhart_84 back in. This competition is good for the sport and for me! It’s lit a fire under my butt and got me motivated more than ever. Always a good time being at the Trials Training Center and seeing friendly faces again. Shoutout to the @shercousa_officialFactory1 Racing Team and @cdr188for keeping my bike dialed all day. Thanks to @bass450r for keeping my body fresh. Next up is @revlimiterextreme end of September.”

Individual graphics for the Yamaha Ténéré 700

With the Yamaha Ténéré 700, Backyard Design is offering graphics kits for a motorcycle from the adventure bike segment for the first time, opening up a whole new world for riders of big enduro bikes. Finally you also have the possibility to design your motorcycle according to your personal wishes and to create a truly unique specimen.

They have designed some basic designs for this motorcycle, which serve as the basis for completely individual graphics. There are hardly any limits to the choice of colors and logos for the Yamaha Ténéré. There are countless graphics in the configurator, and you can of course also upload your own creations and integrate them into a personal design.

https://backyarddesignusa.com/

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I raced the Adelanto GP for a number of years and had a little bit of success, though to be honest the high speeds of race had me a little spooked. The water jump was hairball, a slick takeoff and a juicy landing where the water had been drug up had me clenching the old cheeks every time I committed to it. This year, I believe ’96, I had a good battle with Rex Staten in the early stages, but Rex and his KX500 were gnarly in the fifth gear matted sections where I lacked the hair necessary to hang. Photo by none other than my good friend Mark Kariya.
